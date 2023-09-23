How to find and change your Facebook username

Your Facebook profile name is great for identifying you, but many people worldwide have the same name. If you want to provide people with a more straightforward way to find you on Facebook, giving them your username is better. Today, we will show you how to find your Facebook username, and you can change it too!

How to find your Facebook username on desktop If you’re trying to find your username on a computer, the easiest way to do it is to simply go to your Facebook page and look at the URL. Launch your browser of choice. Go to Facebook.com and log into your account. Click on your profile icon in the top-right corner. Then select your profile. Once in your profile, look at the browser’s address bar. Your username will be there. It will look like this: https://www.facebook.com/username/.

How to find your username in the Facebook mobile app If you’re using the Facebook mobile app, the process is less straightforward, mainly because you can’t just take a look at the URL. You have to dig around to find it. Launch the Facebook app. Tap on your profile icon. Go into your profile. Tap on the three-dot menu button. You will see your profile URL at the bottom, in the Your Profile link section. Your username will be there. It will look like this: https://www.facebook.com/username/.

How to change your Facebook username on desktop Maybe you don’t like the username Facebook gave your account, or you realized you picked a bad one in the past. Regardless, you can change it!

There are a few rules. The username needs to be unique, so you can’t pick one that already exists. You can include only alphanumeric characters, such as letters A-Z and numbers 0-9. Periods are also allowed. There’s a minimum requirement of five characters. By the way, you also can’t use periods or capitalization to differentiate usernames. And all usernames must respect Facebook’s terms of service.

With that out of the way, let’s show you how to change your Facebook username on the website. Launch your browser of choice. Go to Facebook.com and log into your account. Click on your profile icon, in the top-right corner. Select the Settings & privacy option. Go into the Settings. Click on the Meta Accounts Center box. Under the Profiles tab, click on your Facebook account. Hit Username. Now, you can edit the Facebook username. The system will let you know if the username is available. If it is, hit Done.

How to change your username in the Facebook mobile app The process can also be done from a smartphone. Launch the Facebook app. Tap on your profile icon. Hit the gear icon. Tap on the Meta Accounts Center box. Select Profiles. Go into your Facebook profile. Tap on Username. Now, you can edit the Facebook username. The system will let you know if the username is available. If it is, hit Done.

FAQs

Can I change my Facebook username? Yes, you can easily change your Facebook username within the Facebook settings. Just go to the Meta Accounts Center, select your account under Profiles, select Username, type in your new username, and hit Done.

Can I use any characters for my Facebook username? Facebook only allows you to use alphanumeric characters and periods for your username. Alphanumeric refers to letters A-Z and numbers 0-9.

What is the difference between a Facebook name and username? Your Facebook name is the one that appears on your profile, comments, chats, etc. The username shows up in the link to your profile. It’s also a unique username that will not exist twice.

Can my Facebook username say anything? Your Facebook username can say anything as long as it adheres to Facebook’s terms of service. This means you won’t be able to use any curse words, hate speech, etc.

