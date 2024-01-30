We know it may be a bit soon, but you will want to learn how to factory reset the Samsung Galaxy S24 at one point. Let’s walk you through the process. These steps work on all versions, including the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Factory reset using Android recovery

You can factory reset the Galaxy S24 remotely

Editor’s note: Remember all data will be deleted after a factory data reset. Here’s our guide on backing up your Android phone, if you need some help keeping your files safe.

Use the settings to perform a factory data reset

The simplest way to factory reset your Samsung Galaxy S24 is through the settings menu. Follow these steps: Launch the Settings app. Go into General management. Hit Reset. Select Factory data reset. You’ll see a screen with all your personal accounts and phone data. Scroll to the bottom and click the Reset button. You will be asked for your credentials if you have a security lock on the phone. When ready, hit Delete all. You will be asked for your password if you’re logged into your Samsung account.

Sit back and wait until the phone reboots. This is an intensive process that takes a bit of time, so make sure to leave the phone plugged in or with plenty of battery; at least 50%. Also, we recommend removing the case to keep it from overheating.

Factory reset using Android recovery If, for any reason, your Samsung Galaxy S24 can’t be reset using the settings, you can use Android recovery mode. This process is a bit more complex, but we can help you through the process. It’s not as scary as it seems. Make sure the Samsung Galaxy S24 device is powered off. Simultaneously press and hold the side and volume up buttons. Keep holding for about 10 seconds. When the device vibrates, release the side button, but keep holding the volume up button. Eventually, the phone will display the Android recovery screen. Inside the Android recovery menu, you can use the volume buttons to move up and down, while the side key can select options. Highlight Wipe data/factory reset and press the side button. Select Factory data reset. The process will begin. Wait until it finishes. When done, select Reboot system now and wait for the phone to restart. Keep in mind factory resetting your Samsung phone using the Android recovery menu will trigger Factory Reset Protection, also known as FRP. The system will ask for the previous account’s password, to protect the user from theft. This means you should initiate the set-up if you plan to give the phone to someone else. After inputting the password, the new user can enter his account. If you don’t do this, the new person may need your password to use the device. That’s something we shouldn’t share with anyone.

You can factory reset the Galaxy S24 remotely Sadly, we can’t always reach the devices we want to factory reset. This is especially the case if you lost the Galaxy S24, or if you think it was stolen. Thankfully, you can remotely factory reset a Samsung Galaxy S24 using your Google or Samsung account.

Factory reset using Google’s Find My Device You probably signed into your Google account. If so, you can use Find My Device to factory reset the Samsung Galaxy S24. Go to www.google.com/android/find on a browser. If needed, log into your Google account. You’ll see your devices in the top-left corner. Select the Samsung Galaxy S24. Select Erase Device. Click on the Erase Device button. Confirm by selecting Erase.

Factory reset using Samsung’s Find My Mobile Samsung also has its own solution, known as Find My Mobile. It works very similarly. Go to https://findmymobile.samsung.com/ on a browser. If needed, sign into your Samsung account. Select your Galaxy S24 on the left side of the screen. Select Erase data. Confirm by selecting Erase.

Once you perform either of these actions, a factory data reset will be triggered the next time the phone connects to the internet.

FAQs

What is the difference between a hard reset and a soft reset? A soft reset is a regular reboot. A hard reset is a forced device restart, typically done using hardware key combinations. The latter is usually used when a device is unresponsive, and can cause data loss. Neither of these are to be confused with a factory data reset, which is a method for wiping the device, deleting all content and settings.

Does a factory reset delete everything? Yes. A factory data reset will wipe all files and settings from a device. Next time it turns on, you’ll have to go through the set-up process again, as if the device were new.

How do I factory reset my Galaxy S24 without a password? You can factory reset the Samsung Galaxy S24 without a password by using the Android recovery and remote methods in this guide. The trick is that you’ll still have to deal with FRP. If you have no access to the Google account last used by the Galaxy S24, you won’t be able to use the device.

Is it safe to factory reset my Galaxy S24? It’s safe to factory reset the Samsung Galaxy S24. Just keep in mind this process will delete all files and settings in the device. If you have any important files, make sure to backup the Galaxy S24 before. All that said, some believe a factory data reset is not enough in terms of security.

