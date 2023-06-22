How to enable 2FA on Fortnite and get free gifts

Fortnite is one of the most popular free-to-play games in the world, with over 350 million registered players. You wouldn’t want all the time you invested in leveling up and acquiring items to be wasted, would you? To keep your account secure and prevent unauthorized access, using two-factor authentication (2FA) is essential. In addition to the added security, Epic Games offers players a variety of in-game goodies as a reward for setting it up, such as a Boogie Down emote and a Legendary Troll Stash Llama. Here’s how to enable 2FA on Fortnite and claim your free in-game gifts.

QUICK ANSWER To enable 2FA on Fortnite, sign into your Epic Games account using a web browser and navigate to Account Settings> Privacy and Security. Scroll down to select your method of two-factor authentication. After that, sign into Fortnite to receive your free gifts.

How to enable two-factor authentication on Fortnite Your Epic Games account is your primary account to access Fortnite and other Epic Games products and services. This account holds your personal and payment information and is linked to your Fortnite account. Therefore, to enable 2FA for Fortnite, you must allow it on your Epic Games account.

In other words, enabling 2FA on your Epic Games account ensures that all your linked accounts, including Fortnite, are protected by 2FA. This means you’ll only need to complete the 2FA setup process once to secure all your Epic Games accounts. The process is quick and easy to complete.

First, go to the official Fortnite website and click the Sign In button in the top right corner of the page. Enter your email address and password to log in to your Fortnite account.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Once logged in, click on your account name in the top right corner of the page and select Account from the drop-down menu. On the account page, click the Password & Security tab on the left.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Scroll down to the Two-Factor Authentication section and choose your method of authentication.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

If you choose to enable the Authenticator App, download and install the Google Authenticator or Authy app on your mobile device. If you allow email authentication, ensure the email address associated with your Fortnite account is correct.

As a reward for securing your Epic Games account with 2FA, you’ll unlock some in-game goodies the next time you log into Fortnite. You’ll receive the Boogie Down emote in Fortnite: Battle Royale, and if you own Fortnite: Save the World, you’ll also receive the following items: 50 Armory Slots

10 Backpack Slots

1 Legendary Troll Stash Llama The rewards may not appear immediately, and you may need to restart Fornite for them to show up.

FAQs

How do I enable 2FA on Fortnite? To enable 2FA on Fortnite, you’ll need to sign into your Epic Games account using a web browser and navigate to Account Settings> Privacy and Security. Scroll down to select your method of two-factor authentication.

How long does it take for 2FA to work on Fortnite? Once you’ve completed the 2FA setup process, the next time you log in to Fortnite, you must enter the verification code generated by your authenticator app or send it by SMS or to your email address. This additional security step may add a few seconds to your login time. While this may seem inconvenient, it’s a small price to pay for the added security and protection. You must repeat the verification process when logging into Fortnite or any other Epic Games product. The verification code expires after a short period, usually 30 seconds, so you’ll need to enter a new code each time you log in.

Is 2FA safe Fortnite? Yes, enabling two-factor authentication (2FA) on your Fortnite account is safe. It is an effective way to enhance account security and protect it from unauthorized access. With 2FA, you add an extra layer of protection to your account. While no security measure can completely protect against cyber threats, 2FA significantly reduces the risk of unauthorized account access.

