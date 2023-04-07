How to edit your Memoji on an iPhone or iPad

After making your Memoji on your iPhone or iPad, you may later decide you want to edit it. iOS updates are always bringing out new features, or you may have given yourself a radical makeover. Whatever your reason, it’s very easy to go into one of your existing Memoji and slightly tweak it. Here’s how to do it.

QUICK ANSWER To edit a Memoji on your iPhone or iPad, open iMessage and tap the Memoji icon below the text box. When your Memoji appears at the bottom of the screen, tap the three-dot icon at the bottom-left. This reveals a menu and one of the options is Edit. You will now be taken to a screen where you can edit your Memoji according to your requirements. Afterward, save your changes.

How to edit a Memoji on iOS Here is the exact step-by-step method for editing a Memoji on your iPhone or iPad.

Open iMessage and either begin a new message or open an existing one.

Tap the Memoji icon below the text box.

Your saved Memoji will now appear at the bottom of the screen. If you have more than one, you will have to swipe either left or right to reveal the one you’re looking for.

Tap the three-dot icon at the bottom-left of the screen. This reveals some menu options, one of which is Edit .

. You will now be taken to the screen where you can edit your Memoji, such as changing facial characteristics, clothing, accessories, and so on. Save all your changes before exiting.

You will now be back on the iMessage screen where you can send your edited Memoji to your contact.

FAQs

How many Memoji can you make on an iOS device? Apple does not seem to impose any limit. So feel free to go crazy.

Can you send a Memoji to an Android device? Yes you can send a Memoji from an iOS device to an Android device.

Is it possible to make a Memoji on an Android device? No. Memoji is an Apple invention, therefore you can only make them on an Apple device. However, Android has its own version called BitMoji.

Can you edit a Memoji on an Android device? No. Since Memoji is an Apple product, you cannot make or edit one on a non-Android device.

