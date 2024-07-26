How to disable ads on your Amazon Echo Show

If it has a screen, chances are everyone will try to show you ads through it. The Amazon Echo Show smart displays are no exception, and Amazon is especially known for bombarding us with advertising. After all, that is why they are able to give us smart products for such low prices. Is there a way to stop this? Today, we will show you how to disable Amazon Echo Show ads.

How to turn off personalized third-party app advertising

You can also pay for ad-free subscriptions

How to get rid of Amazon advertising on the home screen

The most annoying ads on Amazon Echo Show devices are the ones on the rotating slides, on the home screen. The only way to get rid of these, is to also get rid of these slides. But while it’s possible to do this, it comes with a pretty bad side effect. You’ll also stop receiving news or notifications that would come with those slides. Some of these may be important. You can at least remove most of them, though, or only keep the ones that truly matter to you.

How to remove home screen slides on the Amazon Echo Show: On your Amazon Echo Show device, swipe down from the top of the screen. This will pull out extra options. Tap on Settings. Go to Home & Clock. Select Home Content. Turn off all the slides you don’t want to see.

How to turn off personalized third-party app advertising on Amazon devices

You can’t really turn off third-party advertising, but you can make it so that it isn’t targeted. Amazon shares your usage data with third parties by default, in order to offer targeted advertising you are more likely to find useful. While I don’t mind it, I know many of you feel kind of icky about your personal information being shared all over the web.

If you’d prefer to turn off personalized third-party advertising, here’s how to do it on both your Amazon Echo Show and using the Amazon Alexa app. By the way, changing this setting affects your whole account, so you don’t need to do it on each Alexa-powered device you own.

How to turn off Amazon interest-based ads on an Echo Show: On your Amazon Echo Show device, swipe down from the top of the screen. This will pull out extra options. Go into Settings. Select Alexa Privacy. Tap on Manage Skill Permissions and Ad Preferences. Toggle off Receive Interest-based ads from third-party skills and content providers on Alexa.

How to turn off Amazon interest-based ads on the Alexa app: On your smartphone, launch the Amazon Alexa app. Tap on the More tab. Select Settings. Hit Alexa Privacy. Tap on Manage Skill Permissions and Ad Preferences. Toggle off Receive Interest-based ads from third-party skills and content providers on Alexa.

You can also pay for ad-free subscriptions Of course, Amazon isn’t the only one throwing ads at your Echo Show smart display. Even if you disable Amazon Echo Show ads, every other service has its own ads, especially audio ones. While you can’t get rid of all of these, some services offer paid subscriptions that remove ads. Of course, these include Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and others.

FAQs

Why do Amazon devices have so many ads? Amazon makes its money from software, sales, and services. That is what the company focuses on, and it’s not really focused on selling hardware. This is why Amazon devices cost so much less than regular tablets, speakers, and smart displays cost. The cost is subsidized by the assumed profits that will come from you using Amazon services.

Can I remove all ads from an Amazon Echo Show? You can reduce the amount of ads you get on your Amazon Echo Show smart display, but you can’t really ever get wholly rid of them. And even if you reduce them, getting rid of ads will come with some sacrifices.

Can I pay to get rid of ads on Amazon devices? You can pay to remove ads on certain Amazon devices. This option is usually available on Amazon Fire tablets and Kindle readers.

