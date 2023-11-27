Businesses and services have increasingly made it possible for their new or returning customers to contact them via their mobile phones. Sometimes, they require users to dial an extension number to connect them to a specific division or executive within the office. If you are new to iOS and are learning the ropes with your new iPhone, you might be a bit lost on how to key in those additional three to four digits. This guide will show you how to dial an extension on iPhone.

QUICK ANSWER There are three ways you can dial an extension on your iPhone. The first is to simply dial in the primary number, wait for the automated message requesting the extension, and then dial the extension. The second method allows you to dial in the primary number and the extension in one go by separating the two using a comma. The third method involves saving a phone number with the extension directly in the Contacts app for future access. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to dial an extension on your iPhone

How to add an extension to your iPhone contact

How to dial an extension on your iPhone When you dial in a number for a business or service, you might have noticed that after a brief caller tune, an automated message requests you to dial an extension to connect to a specific division or for a specific query/request. The first method to do this is to simply wait for this message, tap the keypad button on your phone’s screen, and then type the extension number.

However, if you are a frequent caller and know the exact extension numbers you have to key in to connect with who you want, you can also dial the primary number and extension all at once. To do this, follow the steps below: Open the Phone app on your home screen. Tap the Keypad in the lower right corner of the screen. Type in the primary number of the business or service you want to contact. Long press the Asterisk (“*”) until a comma appears beside the number. Dial the extension numbers that you want to request. Tap on the green Call button to initiate the call.

By following the above steps, you can get in touch with your required division instantly without having to listen to the caller tunes or automated messages. This method helps save time and is a lot less frustrating as well.

How to add an extension to your iPhone contact Another way you can simplify your life is by simply saving the entire extension as a contact on your phone. This can help you in situations where you are prone to forgetting the number or extension of a particular business or service. Just use the step-by-step guide below to save an extension: Open the Contacts app. We assume you have already added the contact you want to save an extension for to your phone book. If you haven’t, create one using the “+” icon in the upper right corner. Scroll or use the search bar to search for the contact you want to save an extension for and tap on it. Tap Edit in the upper right corner of the screen. Tap on the field where the phone number is. You will see a keypad pop up with a “+*#” button in the bottom left corner. Tap on it. Navigate to the end of the phone number by dragging the cursor and then tap the Pause button on the keypad. This will enter a comma at the end of the phone number.

Now, you can simply search for the contact in your phonebook and press call to quickly connect to your required business division without having to dial the extension every time.

