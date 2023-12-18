Voicemails are a convenient way to receive messages from callers when you are busy or unavailable. However, too many voicemails on your Android phone can take up valuable storage space and clutter your inbox.

In this article, we will show you how to delete voicemails on Android, either one by one or in bulk. We will also explain how to set up your voicemail settings to avoid unwanted messages in the future. Follow these simple steps to free up some space and organize your voicemail inbox.

How to delete visual voicemails on Android

FAQs

How to delete voicemails on Android There are different ways to delete voicemails on Android, depending on your mobile carrier and the app you use. These include using the Phone app on your device and dialing the voicemail code for your carrier.

Using the Phone app

You can use your device’s phone app to delete individual voicemails or clear all of them in one go. Be careful, though, as you won’t be able to recover them again. Follow the steps below to learn how to do it: Open the Phone app on your Android device. Tap Voicemail on the bar at the bottom of the screen. Tap the voicemail you want to delete, then tap the Options icon (three dots in a row). Tap the Trash icon, then select I understand, and tap Delete. You can also delete multiple voicemails by tapping and holding the first voicemail and selecting multiple items. Then, you can delete them by tapping the Trash icon.

Using the carrier’s voicemail number

You can also listen to, save, and delete your voicemail by accessing it using your carrier’s voicemail code. Different carriers require you to dial different numbers. Follow the steps below to learn how to do so: Open the Phone app on your Android phone. Dial the voicemail code for your carrier. The codes for some common service providers are:

T-Mobile and AT&T: Tap and hold “1” on the keypad.

Verizon: Dial *86.

Sprint: Dial your phone number. Wait for the call to roll to voice mail. Press * during the voicemail greeting. If you have a password, enter it and press the # symbol on the keypad. Your voicemails will begin playing. Press “7″ when you hear a voicemail you want to delete. You can also save a voicemail you deem necessary by pressing “9″. This will save that voicemail and skip to the next one.

How to delete visual voicemails on Android Visual Voicemail represents a modern approach to managing voice messages. Instead of dialing into your voicemail, you use a specialized app that displays all your messages. Through this app, you can listen to or delete your messages. Follow the steps below to learn how: Open the T-Mobile Visual Voicemail app on your phone. Tap the Options icon (three vertical dots) on the top right corner of the screen. Tap Edit, select the voicemails you want to delete individually, or tap Select All if you want to delete all of them at once. Then tap the Delete on the bar at the bottom of the screen. The Visual Voicemail app is carrier-specific, so your carrier might not have that option if you don’t see it on your phone. Switching your carrier might be a good option if this is the case.

FAQs

Can you recover deleted voicemails on Android? It might be possible to recover deleted voicemails using the Visual Voicemail app. Launch the app and tap Menu > Deleted Voicemails, tap and hold the one to keep, then tap Save. Alternatively, you can also use data recovery tools or contact your carrier’s customer support to see if they can help recover your voicemails.

Why is my Android voicemail full after deleting? If your Android voicemail remains full after deleting messages, it could be due to the messages not being entirely deleted (check the trash or recently deleted folder), a delay in the voicemail system updating, a small mailbox size limit, network issues, or a system glitch. Restart your phone and ensure all messages are listened to. If the problem persists, contact your service provider for assistance.

Do voicemails delete themselves on Android? Voicemails on Android typically do not delete themselves. The deletion policy depends on your service provider, with some automatically removing old messages after a set period. Check your voicemail settings and your provider’s policy for specific details.

