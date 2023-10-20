Whether you’re fed up with hearing ads on Spotify or have opted for an alternative music streaming service like Apple Music or YouTube Music, you might be thinking about deleting your Spotify account. It can be a bit tricky to navigate the settings menu to permanently delete your account, especially since you can’t do it from the mobile app itself. So, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you sever ties with Spotify.

QUICK ANSWER To delete your Spotify account, you must access the Spotify website through an internet browser — not the mobile app. If you have Spotify Premium, you'll first need to cancel your premium plan and use Spotify free instead. Once you no longer have Premium, or if you didn't already, click your profile icon, and navigate to Support >Account help > Account settings > Closing your account and deleting your data. Follow the prompt to completely delete your Spotify account. KEY SECTIONS Things to know before you delete your Spotify account

How to delete your Spotify account

How to reopen your Spotify account

Before you delete your Spotify account Before you make the final decision to close your Spotify account permanently, it’s essential to understand the implications of this action.

Closing your account means forfeiting the use of your current Spotify username, although you do have the option to create a new account using the same email address. All your meticulously curated playlists, liked songs, and music library will become inaccessible. Additionally, if you’re an artist who utilizes Spotify to share original music or personal playlists, closing your account will result in the loss of your followers.

Lastly, for those enjoying the benefits of a student discount, please be aware that you won’t be eligible to apply it to another account until a year has passed since your last sign-up.

How to delete your Spotify account To begin deleting your Spotify account, you’ll need to access the Spotify Support Page from an internet browser. Open Spotify in your browser and navigate to the profile icon in the top right corner.

Select Support from the dropdown menu.

the dropdown menu. Choose Account help > Account settings and scroll down to Closing your account and deleting your data.

Click "Support" Click "Account Help" Click "Account settings"

Select whether you have a premium Spotify account or not, and click on Closing your account and deleting your data .

. Follow the prompts to confirm your action and complete the steps.

You’ll receive an email containing a custom link to close your account. Click Close my Account.

Click "Closing your account and deleting your data" Click "Closing your account and deleting your data" Complete the prompt

Finally, you’ll receive confirmation that the process is complete, and you won’t be able to log in anymore.

How to reopen your Spotify account Have second thoughts about closing your Spotify account? Luckily you can reactivate your account within seven days of deleting it.

After closing your Spotify account, you’ll be sent an additional email with a link to reactivate the account. Again, the link will only be valid for a week, so consider your decision carefully.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

FAQs

Can I save my playlists before deleting my Spotify account? Yes. If you create a new account before deleting it, you can search for publicly available playlists from your old account and add them to your new account’s library. If you’re moving from Spotify to Apple Music, you can transfer your Spotify playlists easily.

How do I cancel Spotify Premium? To cancel your Spotify Premium subscription, log in to your Spotify account, then click on your profile picture to access Account > Manage your plan. From there, you can select either Change Plan or Cancel Premium. Spotify will prompt you to confirm your decision, and if you’re sure about canceling, click Continue to cancel.

How do I change permission settings for apps with access to my Spotify information? To prevent certain apps from having future access to your Spotify information, navigate to your Account Settings, click Apps, and either Unlink linked accounts or Remove Access for specific devices.

How long does it take for Spotify to delete your account? Your Spotify account is deleted as soon as you complete the steps outlined in this guide. The whole process takes about five minutes.

Can I delete my Spotify account using the mobile app? Unfortunately, the option to close your account is still exclusively accessible through a web browser. You will need to use the Spotify website on either a computer or a mobile web browser to delete your account.

