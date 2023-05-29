How to delete your Netflix history — you know, for reasons

If you share a Netflix account, you may want to delete the movies and TV shows you watch. Maybe it’s because the films were on the naughty side, or perhaps you have a secret love for romcoms and don’t want the world to know. Whatever your reason, deleting your Netflix history is the way to go. It only takes a minute or two to do and it’s so simple even your grandma could do it.

In this step-by-step guide, we’ll show you how to delete your Netflix history on an Android phone. The process is more or less the same on your computer, with a few minor changes we’ll discuss as well. Let’s dive in. You can sign up for Netflix at the link below:

Netflix Netflix is still the leading premium streaming service, with over 200 million worldwide subscribers. It offers thousands of movies and TV shows to binge watch, including its always growing list of original films and series, including Stranger Things, The Witcher, Bridgerton, and many more. See price at Netflix

THE SHORT ANSWER Access your Netflix profile, then go to the View section to see your Netflix history. You can delete Netflix movies and shows from the list one by one or clear all of them in one shot. KEY SECTIONS How to delete via Android

How to delete via PC

FAQs

How to delete Netflix history on Android

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Launch the Netflix app on your phone. Tap on the menu icon (three horizontal bars at the top left corner of the app). Scroll down and select the Account option. Scroll down to the Profile and Parental Controls section and then tap on the profile you want to access. Scroll down and tap on the “View” option in the Viewing Activity selection. You should now see all the Netflix movies and TV shows you’ve watched so far. Now it’s time to start deleting things. There are two options available: you can clear your entire Netflix history at once or delete movies and TV shows one by one.

To delete everything, scroll down to the bottom and tap “Hide all,” followed by “Yes, hide all my viewing activity.” To delete titles individually, tap the circular icon next to a movie or TV show, after which you have the option of deleting the entire series by selecting the “Hide series?” option.

Step-by-step instructions on how to delete Netflix history on a PC Open the Netflix website and select your profile. Select the Account option. Scroll down to the Profile and Parental Controls section and then click on the profile you want to access. Scroll down and click on the View option in the Viewing Activity selection. After that, the process for deleting your Netflix history is basically the same on your PC.

FAQs

How long does it take for a deleted Netflix show or movie to be removed from the history list? It may take as long as 24 hours for a deleted series or movie to be completely done away with on the history list.

Can a Netflix history list be deleted from a kids profile? No. Netflix does not allow that to happen so that parents can keep track of their children’s Netflix viewing.

Can a Netflix history list be deleted by getting rid of a profile? Yes. Deleting a full profile also deletes that profile’s history.

Comments