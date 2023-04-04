Pairing your Samsung Galaxy Watch to your smartphone is a simple process, even more so if you own a Samsung device. However, connecting the Galaxy Watch to a new phone is pretty simple if required. Here’s how to do just that.

QUICK ANSWER Open Settings on your Galaxy Watch, select General, then Connect to new phone. Be sure to create a new backup of your Galaxy Watch, then tap Continue once you're ready to reset your watch and pair it to a new phone. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS Creating a backup

How to connect your Samsung Galaxy Watch to a new phone

Backing up your Samsung Galaxy Watch

While connecting your Galaxy Watch to a new phone includes a native backup solution, we’ve found that it doesn’t always work. Creating a backup of your Galaxy Watch before jumping to a new phone is a good idea. We prefer using the Galaxy Wearable app for this step, and here’s how to do it.

Open the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone. Select Watch settings > Account and backup. Select Back up data under the Smart Switch subheading. At this point, if you don’t have Samsung Smart Switch installed, you may be prompted to download it to your smartwatch and phone. The app facilitates Samsung’s backup creation process. Tap the data fields you wish to include in the backup. Once you’re happy, tap Back up to begin the process. If you don’t go through this process, don’t worry, the Galaxy Watch will give you one last option to back up your data just before the new phone connection process completes.

Of course, if you want to set up your watch as new alongside your new phone, you don’t need to create a backup at all.

How to connect your Samsung Galaxy Watch to a new phone It’s important to note that you can’t have your Galaxy Watch connected to multiple phones simultaneously. You’ll need to remove your watch from your original device to pair your watch with a new phone. Additionally, the watch will reset. If you don’t back up your settings, you will lose them when you link to your new phone. It’s imperative that if you don’t want to start over that you create a backup of your watch.

Now that this warning is out, here’s how to connect your Samsung Galaxy Watch to a new phone.

Open Settings on your Galaxy Watch. Tap General > Connect to new phone. On the next screen, you should tap Back up data to initiate a backup. Follow the prompts on your paired phone. Once the backup is complete, tap Continue to begin the reset. Importantly, there are no warnings after this step. Tapping Continue will immediately reset your Galaxy Watch.

FAQs

How long does it take to reset the Galaxy Watch? It shouldn’t take more than a minute to factory reset your Galaxy Watch.

Can I pair my Galaxy Watch to a new phone without resetting it? No. You cannot pair your Galaxy Watch to a new phone without resetting it.

