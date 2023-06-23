How to change the Ring doorbell sound

People usually enjoy personalizing their smart home accessories, and that’s possible to a degree with Ring‘s flagship video doorbells. Here’s how you can change the sounds linked to your doorbell — when it’s allowed.

QUICK ANSWER You can't change outdoor sounds, but if you have a Ring Chime speaker, you can change indoor sounds by navigating to Menu > Devices > [Chime name] > Audio Settings > Chime Tones in the Ring app. You can change tones for the app itself by going to Menu > Devices > [doorbell name] > Device Settings > Notification Settings > App Alert Tones. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to change the Ring doorbell chime

How to change the notification sound on your Ring app

Can I change the outside sound on my Ring doorbell?

How to change the Ring doorbell chime

If you’ve got one or more Ring Chime speakers, you can change how your doorbell chimes inside your house. Follow these steps in the Ring app: From the dashboard, tap the Menu (triple-line) icon in the upper left.

(triple-line) icon in the upper left. Tap Devices , then the name of your Chime speaker.

, then the name of your Chime speaker. Choose Audio Settings , then Chime Tones .

, then . Pick the sound you want to use, such as one of Ring’s holiday tones.

Repeat the process for each Chime in your home.

How to change the notification sound on your Ring app

If you don’t have a Chime, you can still have separate phone sounds for button pushes and motion alerts. In the Ring app: Tap the Menu (triple-line) icon in the upper left of the dashboard view.

(triple-line) icon in the upper left of the dashboard view. Tap Devices , then the name of your doorbell.

, then the name of your doorbell. Go to Device Settings > Notification Settings > App Alert Tones .

. Pick sounds for doorbell rings and motion alerts. If you have a Chime, you can customize its own sounds from here. If you like, you can choose Silent to mute one or both alert types while still getting visual notifications. You should set some sort of tone for button pushes, though, unless you have a Chime and you know you’ll be in earshot — otherwise you might miss an important visitor.

Can I change the outside sound on my Ring doorbell? No, all you can do is enable or disable it, and it’s a good idea to leave it active so people know the doorbell was triggered. To us this seems like an oversight — after all, a Christmas chime is going to sound more festive to visitors than yourself, especially after you’ve heard it a dozen times.

