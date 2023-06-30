How to change the default font type and size in Outlook

Microsoft Outlook has some great default fonts at its disposal, but there may come a time when you wish to use your own font for composing mail or the app itself. If you find yourself in this very position, here’s what you need to know about changing the default font in Outlook on Windows, Mac, and the Outlook mobile apps.

How to change the font type and size in Outlook for Windows Open the Outlook app on Windows. Click File > Options > Mail > Stationery and Fonts. Select the new font. You can choose a new font for specific fields within the Outlook app, including New mail messages, Replying or forwarding messages, or Composing and reading plain text messages. Click OK to save changes.

How to change the font type and size in Outlook for Mac Open the Outlook app on Mac. Click Outlook > Preferences > Fonts. Select a new font for the New mail, Reply or forward, and Plain text fields. Change the font size using the Text display size slider below.

How to change the font type and size on the Outlook website

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Open your browser and navigate to the Outlook website. Click on the settings cog > View all Outlook settings > Compose and reply. You can only change the font of composed messages on the web and use the HTML format. To enable HTML format, set Compose messages in to HTML format. You can now select the font size. Click Save to save changes.

Can you change the font type and size on the Outlook app? There is no way within the Outlook app on Android to customize the font type of composed emails. It’s a curious omission. If you need more control over fonts on Android, consider these alternative Android email apps instead.

You can change the font size to an extent in composed emails by highlighting any text in an email you’re composing, and selecting between Body, Subhead, or Title in the bottom bar. There is no granular control, though, so if you want your subheading to be a specific size, you’re out of luck.

However, you can change the font size displayed within the app by adjusting your Android phone’s system-wide font size. This is also possible on the iPhone. You can also change the display density in the Outlook app, which will, in turn, reduce the font size.

How to change the font density on the Outlook app

Tap your profile image at the top-left. Select the settings cog in the bottom left. Tap Appearance. Select the Density tab. Choose between Roomy (the largest font option), Cozy, and Compact (the smallest font option).



