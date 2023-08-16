How to cast your Meta (Oculus) Quest 2 to a TV or PC

Some VR games, like Beat Saber, are best as a shared experience. That’s where casting your Meta Quest 2 to an external display such as your TV or PC monitor comes in. Luckily it’s pretty easy to do, so keep reading and we’ll explain how.

Roger Fingas / Android Authority

You can cast live footage from your Quest 2 to any TV that supports Google Cast. Meta and some others refer to this as “Chromecast,” but you don’t actually need a Chromecast with Google TV — many TVs have the underlying technology built in. Roku media streamers also support Google Cast.

In any event, you’ll want to make sure you have a fast Wi-Fi network. Casting live video is demanding, all the more so if there’s a lot of fast-moving action as in something like Beat Saber, Pavlov, or Superhot VR.

To start casting to a TV: With your Quest 2 running, open the Meta Quest app and tap Cast. Select your Quest 2, then the TV you want to cast to. You’ll only see Google Cast-compatible TVs on the same Wi-Fi network. Tap Start and leave the app open. That second part is crucial, since if you close the app or switch to a different one, casting will automatically stop. When you’re finished using your Quest, go back to your phone and tap Stop casting. If the app can’t see your TV, it could be because it’s connected to a different network ID (SSID) than your phone, say if your home uses separate SSIDs for its 2.4 and 5GHz bands. Use your TV’s settings to check that it’s connected to the same SSID.

How to cast your Meta (Oculus) Quest 2 to a PC

Roger Fingas / Android Authority

If you don’t have a TV, or it’s simply preferable, you can always cast to a PC. The process is quite different, though. On your PC, open Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge and log into your Meta account. Sorry, but browsers like Firefox and Opera aren’t supported.

Go to oculus.com/casting.

Put on your Quest 2 and press the Oculus (oval) button on your Touch controllers to open the universal menu.

on your Touch controllers to open the universal menu. Select Camera > Cast > Computer to begin sharing.

> > to begin sharing. To stop casting, select Camera > Casting > Stop Casting on your Quest. As with casting to a TV, make sure your Quest and computer are on the same Wi-Fi network. If your Quest can’t see your PC, it could be that it’s connected to a separate network ID (SSID). You’ll want strong Wi-Fi bandwidth as well to ensure casting appears smooth.

FAQs

Can I cast Meta Quest 2 to any TV? Meta only supports casting to TVs that support Google Cast (a.k.a. Chromecast). That’s most modern sets, but if Google Cast support is missing for some reason, you may be able to get around that with specialized TV apps or a Chromecast with Google TV. Roku devices also support Google Cast.

Can I cast Meta Quest 2 to an Apple TV? No. Apple TVs offer a technology similar to Google Cast called AirPlay, but there’s no support for that in the Meta Quest app.

Why can't I stream my Meta Quest 2 to my TV? There are a variety of possible explanations. It could be that your TV doesn’t support Google Cast, or that your devices are connected to separate Wi-Fi network IDs (SSIDs). Your phone, TV, and Quest all need to be on the same SSID. If you’ve ruled those things out, the issue might be a poor Wi-Fi connection. Check that your router is out in the open, unobstructed, and that the trio of your router, phone, and Quest are as close to each other as they can realistically get. Avoid oversaturating your Wi-Fi, as well — casting is probably a bad idea if someone else in your home is watching a 4K video or downloading a 100GB game on Steam.

