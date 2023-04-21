How to cancel T-Mobile wireless, internet, and TV service

The Un-Carrier prides itself on not charging any early termination fees, a.k.a. ETFs. Will that translate to an easy cancellation experience? This is everything you need to know on how to cancel your T-Mobile service.

How to cancel T-Mobile wireless service

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

T-Mobile’s wireless service is where most people start with the carrier, so it may be the first place you look when you want to break free. After all, some Sprint users have found themselves on the network without ever having signed up in the first place. Luckily for you, T-Mobile takes the no-contract structure very seriously. You’re only responsible for the remaining balance due on your phone, tablet, or other devices.

After you’ve wrapped up the costs associated with your devices, it’s time to make a phone call. Ensure that you have all of your account information close at hand, and then dial 1-877-453-1304 to speak with a representative. You can also schedule a callback on T-Mobile’s website under the Support tab.

If you want to remove a line from your T-Mobile account, you’ll need a phone call for that as well. You can manage data add-ons and other additional features in the T-Mobile app. You can cancel T-Mobile’s prepaid service by removing AutoPay from your account and allowing funds to expire.

Once you’re ready to set yourself free from T-Mobile, here are a few other top carriers to look into:

How to cancel T-Mobile internet service

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

T-Mobile offers internet service, and it’s as easy to manage as any other wireless plan. You won’t have any ETFs or contracts to worry about, but you may have to account for equipment rentals like a modem or router. Start the cancelation process by gathering your account information and any equipment you’ll need to get rid of.

Now, T-Mobile will once again ask you to schedule a callback to go through the entire process. Make sure not to miss the call when the customer service agent attempts to reach you or be ready to call them back at 1-877-453-1304. After you cancel your service and settle your last month of payments, make sure to drop your equipment off at a nearby T-Mobile store.

How to cancel TVision TV service

T-Mobile

One last T-Mobile service you might have signed up for is TVision. T-Mobile made a big deal about its move from TVision Home to TVision Live around the end of 2020, but it doesn’t matter now. The carrier has already shut down its service in favor of YouTube TV — the very service that TVision sought to replace.

On the bright side, there are no steps to take or hoops to jump through. TVision said its farewells at the end of April 2021, so the service is well and truly gone by now.

FAQs

How do I return my T-Mobile Home internet device? The best way to return your Home internet device is to give Customer Care a call. They can handle creating a shipping label or give you instructions to return your device at the nearest T-Mobile store.

Do I have to pay off my phone to cancel service? Yes, if you bought a phone from T-Mobile, you will have to pay it off. If you’re using an unlocked phone, you won’t have to worry about it. There’s also a chance that your new carrier will help to pay off some fees.

Does T-Mobile store any data from former customers? Yes, at least it appears so. T-Mobile suffered a data breach in 2021 where over 40 million current and former customers had information stolen, suggesting that T-Mobile hangs onto at least some of your data after you leave.

Does T-Mobile have any cancellation fees? No, at least not in the traditional sense. T-Mobile does not demand any early termination fees, though you may have to pay for restocking fees if you return a phone that is not paid off.

Comments