If you want to know how to cancel your FuboTV subscription, this guide is for you.

How to cancel your subscription on the FuboTV website Here’s a quick step-by-step on how to do this. Visit the FuboTV website.

Use your credentials to log in. You’ll land on a page where you can choose a profile.

Find your profile icon. A dropdown will appear. From there, go to the section titled My Account.

Within the My Account section, there’s a tab named Subscription and Billing. Click on it to view your current subscription details.

At the bottom of the details page, there’s an option labeled Cancel Subscription. Selecting this will initiate the cancellation process.

FuboTV might suggest pausing your subscription as an alternative to complete cancellation. This is for users who might consider returning in the near future.

During the cancellation process, FuboTV might present a discounted offer to retain you. If you wish to continue with the cancellation, make sure to bypass this and select the Cancel Subscription option again.

Post cancellation, a screen will confirm the termination of your subscription.

How to cancel your FuboTV subscription on Roku TV To cancel your FuboTV subscription on your Roku TV, follow these steps: Press the Home button on your remote. Use the arrow buttons on your remote to move around and find the FuboTV channel or The Roku Channel. Once you’ve highlighted the FuboTV channel, press the Star button on your remote. This will bring up a menu for that channel. In the menu, choose Manage subscription. This will show you details like when your subscription renews. From here, choose Cancel subscription. You’ll see a message letting you know how much longer you can watch FuboTV before your subscription ends. The screen will ask you if you want to cancel. Choose Cancel subscription once more. You’ll then see a message confirming that you’ve canceled and telling you the last day you can watch. Finally, select Done to exit out of the menus.

How to cancel your FuboTV subscription on the Roku website To cancel your FuboTV subscription on the Roku website, follow these steps: Go to roku.com and log into your profile. Find Your Subscriptions and your FuboTV plan. Go to the My Subscriptions section. On the list, select your FuboTV plan. In the list of your subscriptions, locate the FuboTV plan. Next to the FuboTV listing, there’s an Unsubscribe option. Click on it. A screen will ask if you’re sure about canceling. Confirm by selecting Yes, Unsubscribe. Even after you cancel, the FuboTV subscription will show a Renew option until your current subscription period ends.

How to cancel your FuboTV subscription on Apple TV

From the Settings menu of Apple TV, choose Accounts. Within Accounts, you’ll find a section labeled Subscriptions. Click on Manage Subscriptions. Scroll through your list of subscriptions until you find Fubo TV. Once you’ve selected Fubo TV, choose Cancel Subscription to end your subscription.

How to cancel your FuboTV subscription on Android Log into the Google Play Store with the account you used to sign up for Fubo. You’re probably logged into the right account already. From the menu that appears, tap Payments & subscriptions. Then, select Subscriptions. Among your active subscriptions, find and select fuboTV. Tap Cancel Subscription. After doing this, you should get a confirmation that your Fubo subscription has ended.

How to cancel your FuboTV subscription on an iPhone or iPad

Go into the Settings app and click on your Apple ID. Click on the Settings icon on your phone. The very first thing you will see is your Apple ID. This has your name and a picture beside it. The space for the picture will be empty if you haven't selected a profile picture yet, or have a Memoji if you've made one for yourself. Choose your Fubo subscription. Click on Subscriptions. This will take you to a list of subscriptions, both active and inactive. Select Fubo from this list. Select Cancel Subscription. Click on Cancel Subscription. You'll see a dialogue box that will ask you if you want to confirm your cancellation. Click on Confirm.

