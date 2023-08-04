Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How to block or unblock someone on Cash App
Sometimes, you may want to block another Cash App user to prevent them from requesting or sending money. We’ll quickly run you through how to block or unblock someone on Cash App.
QUICK ANSWER
To block someone on Cash App, open the app and tap Activity > Tap the name of the person you want to block > Scroll down their profile and tap Block.
To unblock someone, open Cash App and tap Activity > Tap the name of the person you want to block > Scroll down their profile and tap Unblock.
Cash App will not inform a user that you have blocked them, but they will no longer be able to request or send payments or send you messages, and you will disappear from their contacts list.
How to block someone on Cash App
To block someone on Cash App and prevent them from requesting or sending money to you, do the following:
- Open Cash App and tap the Activity tab on the home screen.
- Tap the name of the person you wish to block in the activity feed.
- Scroll down to the bottom of their profile and tap Block.
How to unblock someone on Cash App
To unblock someone on Cash App, you’ll follow similar steps to when you blocked them, but instead, you’ll select the unblock option:
- Open Cash App and tap the Activity tab on the home screen.
- Tap the name of the person you wish to block in the activity feed.
- Scroll down to the bottom of their profile and tap Unblock.
What happens when you block someone on Cash App?
If you block someone on Cash App, a few things will happen. The person you have blocked won’t be notified you’ve done it, but they will be unable to send you money or request funds from you. You will also disappear from the blocked person’s contact list. Their messages will no longer reach you, either.
If you block a person, they could still piece together that you have blocked them, given they can no longer see you on their contacts list or send or request money from you.
Cash App will redirect you to a new page when you block someone, showing you your updated transaction history. The blocked person’s transaction history will be gone, even if you choose to unblock them later.
FAQs
Yes, you can turn off requests entirely from everyone by doing the following:
- Open Cash App and tap the Profile icon.
- Tap Privacy & Security.
- Scroll down and toggle off Incoming Requests.
No, if you want to, you can unblock a user later on.
Blocking a user on Cash App is not the same as reporting them. If you want to report an account for suspicious activity, you can do the following:
- Open Cash App and find the person’s profile that you wish to report.
- Scroll to the bottom of the profile.
- Tap Report.