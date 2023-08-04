Sometimes, you may want to block another Cash App user to prevent them from requesting or sending money. We’ll quickly run you through how to block or unblock someone on Cash App.

QUICK ANSWER

To block someone on Cash App, open the app and tap Activity > Tap the name of the person you want to block > Scroll down their profile and tap Block.

To unblock someone, open Cash App and tap Activity > Tap the name of the person you want to block > Scroll down their profile and tap Unblock.

Cash App will not inform a user that you have blocked them, but they will no longer be able to request or send payments or send you messages, and you will disappear from their contacts list.

JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS