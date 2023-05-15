How to access and use the keyboard on your Apple Watch

With unmatched app support, seamless iPhone integration, and accurate health and fitness tracking, the Apple Watch is one of the most popular smartwatches on the market. Using the device’s top tools is even easier with a full Qwerty keyboard. Find out how to get the keyboard on your Apple Watch and start typing faster.

To use the Qwerty keyboard, make sure your device is eligible and is running the latest watchOS.

Which watches can access the Qwerty keyboard?

Apple introduced a Qwerty keyboard to its lineup with the launch of the Apple Watch Series 7 . The device features a design shift that increased screen real estate significantly over previous generations. To take advantage of the space, Apple added an easier way for users to type on their wrists.

Right now, the following devices can access the keyboard, as long as they are running watchOS 8 or later:

How to access the Qwerty keyboard

If your device is an Apple Watch Series 7, Series 8, or Ultra and you are running the latest watchOS, the Qwerty keyboard should function automatically.

Check to see if you need to update your Apple Watch, and do so if needed.

Open the Messages app and tap New Message .

and tap . Tap the box title Create Message , then tap Create Message again on the next screen.

, then tap again on the next screen. Type your desired text with taps or swipes.

Tap Done.

If your watch won’t update, ensure the wearable and your iPhone are nearby and connected to Wi-Fi. You may also need to restart your device. For more troubleshooting details, head to our common Apple Watch problems and solutions guide.