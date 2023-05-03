How to connect AirPods to Nintendo Switch

Unlike other gaming consoles, the Nintendo Switch works with Bluetooth headphones or earbuds . You don’t need a separate adapter to get your wireless earbuds working with the Switch, either. If you want to use your Apple AirPods with the Nintendo Switch, here’s how.

How to connect AirPods to the Nintendo Switch

First, make sure you’ve installed the latest firmware on your Switch. After that, you can connect your AirPods to your Switch:

On your Switch, open System Settings. Scroll down to Bluetooth Audio and select Pair Device. Open the lid of your AirPods’ charging case and keep the buds inside. Hold the Setup button until the LED flashes white. Select your AirPods from the list of available audio devices on your Switch.

Note that you cannot use your AirPods for local communication, and they’ll automatically disconnect if you try. You can sync up a maximum of two wireless controllers while using Bluetooth audio.