How to connect AirPods to Nintendo Switch
Unlike other gaming consoles, the Nintendo Switch works with Bluetooth headphones or earbuds. You don’t need a separate adapter to get your wireless earbuds working with the Switch, either. If you want to use your Apple AirPods with the Nintendo Switch, here’s how.
Put your AirPods in pairing mode. Open the case's lid and keep the earbuds inside. Hold the Setup button until the LED flashes white. Then, go to your Switch's System Settings > Bluetooth Audio > Pair Device > Choose your AirPods from the list of devices.
How to connect AirPods to the Nintendo Switch
First, make sure you’ve installed the latest firmware on your Switch. After that, you can connect your AirPods to your Switch:
- On your Switch, open System Settings.
- Scroll down to Bluetooth Audio and select Pair Device.
- Open the lid of your AirPods’ charging case and keep the buds inside.
- Hold the Setup button until the LED flashes white.
- Select your AirPods from the list of available audio devices on your Switch.
Note that you cannot use your AirPods for local communication, and they’ll automatically disconnect if you try. You can sync up a maximum of two wireless controllers while using Bluetooth audio.
FAQs
No, the Nintendo Switch doesn’t support any earbuds’ or headphones’ Bluetooth microphones.
Latency is still a possibility when using Bluetooth audio with any device. If you are playing a game that demands tight synchronization between visual and audio content, Bluetooth audio may not be the best choice.
According to Nintendo, the Switch only supports the SBC Bluetooth codec, so the AirPods will connect using SBC.
No, once you have set up your AirPods to work with your Switch, you can just navigate to the Bluetooth Audio menu and your AirPods should show up. You can select them and then choose Connect Device.