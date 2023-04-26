How to add text to photos on any device

Adding text and captions to images is a fun way to alter them, and here’s how to add text to a photo on any device.

If you're using Android, open the image in Google Photos > Tap the Edit button (three horizontal lines) > Tap the Markup icon (a squiggly line); on some versions of Google Photos, this may be a button that says “Markup" > Tap Text > Select Done when you finish.

On iPhone or iPad, open the image in the Photos app > Tap Edit in the upper right-hand corner > Tap the Markup > Tap the Plus button (+) > Choose Text to insert a text box; tap the text box again and then tap Edit > Tap Done to save your changes.

If you're using Windows 10, right-click on the image > Edit with Paint 3D > Select Text at the top of the screen > Insert a text box > Save your changes.

On Windows 7 or 8, open the image in Paint > Select the A icon in the toolbar > Insert a text box > Save your changes.

If you're on a Mac, open the image in the Photos app > Edit > More (three dots) > Markup > Text (an A inside a box).

