How to add text to photos on any device
Adding text and captions to images is a fun way to alter them, and here’s how to add text to a photo on any device.
QUICK ANSWER
If you're using Android, open the image in Google Photos > Tap the Edit button (three horizontal lines) > Tap the Markup icon (a squiggly line); on some versions of Google Photos, this may be a button that says “Markup" > Tap Text > Select Done when you finish.
On iPhone or iPad, open the image in the Photos app > Tap Edit in the upper right-hand corner > Tap the Markup > Tap the Plus button (+) > Choose Text to insert a text box; tap the text box again and then tap Edit > Tap Done to save your changes.
If you're using Windows 10, right-click on the image > Edit with Paint 3D > Select Text at the top of the screen > Insert a text box > Save your changes.
On Windows 7 or 8, open the image in Paint > Select the A icon in the toolbar > Insert a text box > Save your changes.
If you're on a Mac, open the image in the Photos app > Edit > More (three dots) > Markup > Text (an A inside a box).
How to add text to photos on Android
You can use Google Photos to add text to images on an Android phone. Here’s how:
- Open the image you want to add text to in Google Photos.
- At the bottom of the image, tap the Edit button (three horizontal lines).
- Tap the Markup icon (a squiggly line). On some versions of Google Photos, this may be a button that says “Markup.”
- Tap Text and enter the text you want.
- Select Done when you are finished.
You can also choose different colors and reposition the text on the photo while in the text editor.
How to add text to photos on an iPhone or iPad
If you have iOS 11 or iPadOS 11 or later, you can use the Photos app to add text to images on your iPhone or iPad. Here’s what to do:
- Open the Photos app and select the image to which you want to add text.
- Tap Edit in the upper right-hand corner.
- Tap the Markup icon (a pencil) in the upper right-hand corner. If you’re attempting to edit a live photo, a pop-up will inform you that Markup disables live photos.
- Tap the Plus button (+) at the bottom of the image.
- Choose Text to insert a text box. Tap the text box again and then tap Edit. You can add the text you want, move it, resize it, recolor it, and change the font.
- Tap Done to save your changes.
How to add text to photos on Windows
You can add text to images using the Paint 3D app on Windows 10 or 11 or Microsoft Paint using Windows 7 or 8.
On Windows 10 or 11, do the following:
- Right-click on the image you want to add to text to.
- Choose Edit with Paint 3D from the context menu.
- Select Text at the top of the screen.
- Click and drag your mouse to create a text box, then enter the text you want. You can change the formatting, font, and position, too.
- After you add your text, remember to save your changes.
On Windows 7 or 8, do the following:
- Open Paint and then select the image you want to add text to.
- Select the A icon in the toolbar.
- Click and drag your mouse to create a text box, then enter the text you want.
- You can adjust the text’s formatting, position, color, and background if you wish.
- Remember to save your changes.
How to add text to photos on a Mac
Much like on an iPhone, you can use the Photos app on a Mac to add text to images by doing the following:
- Open the Photos app on your Mac and choose the image to which you want to add text.
- Choose Edit at the top right-hand corner of the screen.
- In the upper right-hand corner, choose More (three dots) > Markup.
- At the top of the screen, choose the Text icon (an A inside a box) to place a text box on the image.
- You can move the text box and change the formatting, font, size, and color of the text you want to insert.
- Save your changes by clicking Save changes in the upper right-hand corner and then clicking Done.
FAQs
If you are on Android or iOS, a backup copy will be saved of the original image. But on Mac or Windows, you’ll have to save the modified image under a different name to ensure the original still exists.
Yes, you can by following the same steps as above for whatever device you’re on.
Not directly, no. Text added to images will be saved as a part of the image. People can still manually type whatever you had added elsewhere, however.