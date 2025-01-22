Did you just get a Samsung Galaxy S25 series handset? Chances are you’re trying to figure out the ins and outs of it, but one of these first things you’ll have to do, if not the very first, is activate it. If you’re trying to figure out how to activate an eSIM on the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s walk you through the process.

QUICK ANSWER To activate an eSIM on the Samsung Galaxy S25 devices, go to Settings > Connections > SIM manager > Add eSIM. Follow on-screen instructions to finish the process. There are other ways to do this, though. Keep reading to learn more. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to activate an eSIM on the Samsung Galaxy S25 series

How to convert your SIM to eSIM on the Galaxy S25 series

How to activate an eSIM on the Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

All variants of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series support eSIM, as well has touting a physical SIM card slot. This includes the Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. If you’re new to eSIM technology, you might find yourself a little lost as to how it all works. Let’s help you through the process.

First things first: You might not even need to activate the eSIM yourself. If you purchase your device from a carrier, the customer service representative who helped you will do it for you. If you ordered it online, carriers will often simply push the eSIM to your phone, and it will either come with it or prompt you to add it as soon as you turn the phone on.

Additionally, some carriers don’t prefer that you take care of the process yourself. I’ve previously had to call carriers to set up an eSIM. The representative will ask you for the IMEI and other details, then push the eSIM to your phone.

All that said, if you need to do things on your own, here’s how to activate an eSIM on the Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

How to add an eSIM to your Galaxy S25: Launch the Settings app. Go into Connections. Tap on SIM manager. Select Add eSIM. If your carrier gave you a QR code, select Scan QR code. You can also Search for eSIMs if your carrier has pushed one to your phone and you somehow missed it. You can also try to Transfer SIM from another device, if you still have the older phone, but we find that this method still has too many issues and limitations. You might as well try it, though!

After selecting your method, follow the on-screen instructions to finish the process. Contact the carrier if you come across any issues. If these options don’t work, you’ll simply need direct help.

How to convert your SIM to eSIM on the Galaxy S25 series If your carrier supports it (and the stars align), you may also be able to convert your physical SIM card into an eSIM profile, making the process much simpler. The trick here is that we rarely successfully do this, but you may be in luck! Here’s how to do it.

How to convert a physical SIM into an eSIM on the Galaxy S25 series: Launch the Settings app. Go into Connections. Select SIM manager. Tap on the SIM you want to convert into an eSIM. Hit Convert to eSIM. Tap on Add. Cross your fingers.

If the method works, your physical SIM will stop working and your phone will be running off the new eSIM. You can remove the physical SIM and use your device to your heart’s content.

FAQs

How can I check if my eSIM is active? You can check whether your Samsung Galaxy S25 eSIM is active by going to Settings > Connections > SIM manager. You’ll see a list of your eSIMs and physical SIMs in there, along with their status.

Does the Samsung galaxy S25 support dual-SIM? Yes, all versions of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series support dual-SIM functionality. The only trick is that one of the lines needs to be using a physical SIM, while the other uses an eSIM profile.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S25 eSIM-only? All versions of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series have at least one physical SIM card slot, aside from eSIM functionality.

How many eSIM profiles can I store on my Samsung Galaxy S25? While only one eSIM line can be active at any given time, Samsung claims its devices can store up to 20 eSIM profiles. This number may vary depending on eSIM size. You can switch between them as you wish, but you can only use one at a time.

You might like

Comments