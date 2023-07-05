If you’re already a Spectrum TV or internet customer, it might make sense to put your smartphone on Spectrum Mobile. Here’s how to activate an eSIM-capable phone with the carrier.

QUICK ANSWER To activate an eSIM with Spectrum Mobile, use the Activation Dashboard in the My Spectrum app or at spectrum.net/activation/dashboard. Only some phones are compatible with the carrier, primarily iPhones. Be sure to first remove any physical SIM card first and reboot your phone if the card's being replaced by an eSIM plan.

How to activate a Spectrum Mobile eSIM

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Most if not all of the devices that support a Spectrum Mobile eSIM are iPhones. Apple is the biggest backer of eSIM technology, since it’s working to eliminate as many ports and mechanical parts from its devices as possible. The instructions below are focused on the iPhone 12 or later, though they may potentially apply to Android phones as well. Check with Spectrum to ensure compatibility.

On the Spectrum website Create a Spectrum web login if you don’t already have one.

Make sure the line of service associated with your eSIM is active. If you don’t, you won’t be able to complete the steps below.

If you’re switching from a physical SIM to an eSIM, remove the physical card first, then reboot your phone.

Sign into the Activation Dashboard at spectrum.net/activation/dashboard.

Find the device you want to activate, then choose Ready to Activate . Follow prompts.

. Follow prompts. You’ll get a notification with instructions to install a Spectrum Mobile cellular plan on your phone.

Only once you see Activation Complete is your device ready for setup. You’ll get a confirmation email to match.

Using the My Spectrum iPhone app

Spectrum

Make sure you have a Spectrum login and an active line of service.

If you’re switching from a physical SIM to an eSIM, remove the physical card first, then reboot your phone.

Open the My Spectrum app on the device you’re activating. If it’s a new iPhone, you’ll need to complete Apple’s usual setup process first before downloading the app from the App Store.

When you get to the Activation Dashboard, tap Get Started and follow prompts.

and follow prompts. Once your phone line is ready, you’ll see a Spectrum Cellular Plan Ready to be Installed notification. Tap it to finish the process. You’ll get a confirmation email when you’re done.

Comments