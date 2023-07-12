We asked, you told us: Here's how much RAM your phones have

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

We’ve recently seen the first phone with 24GB of RAM arrive on the market, offering far more RAM than most people need. But this won’t be the last phone with 24GB of RAM, as the likes of OnePlus are tipped to offer this as well.

That got us wondering how much RAM our readers’ phones have. We posted a poll to find out, and here’s what you told us.

How much RAM does your phone have?

Results Just over 2,000 votes were cast in this poll, and it turns out that 8GB of RAM was the single most popular pick. 31.3% of respondents said they had a phone with 8GB of RAM. This isn’t too surprising as many mid-range and flagship phones offer variants with this much memory, such as the Google Pixel 7, Samsung Galaxy S23, and Galaxy A54.

In second place with 28% of the vote was 12GB of RAM. This is the domain of many flagship phones today, with brands like Samsung, Google, and Xiaomi offering 12GB of memory in their top-flight devices.

Meanwhile, 18% of surveyed readers said their phones had 6GB of RAM. This has effectively become the amount of RAM you’d expect to get in a mid-range phone these days, along with 128GB of storage.

The only other option to get a double-digit percentage of the vote was “3GB to 4GB,” accounting for 11.6%. Otherwise, “1.5GB to 2GB” (1%), 10GB (0.5%), and “1GB or less” (0.4%) brought up the rear.

Nevertheless, it’s clear that almost 60% of polled Android Authority readers have at least 8GB of RAM. This figure jumps to 78% when we include respondents with 6GB of RAM.

Comments veesonic: I will have to say that I had to look it up to know, guess its not a key spec that I memorize anymore. 12 gb of ram on my sony xperia 1 iii.

Glen M Lj: My phone is advertised as 8GB RAM, but with extra 2GB RAM which Honor called RAM Turbo. So it’s 10GB. I voted 8GB though. I did ask them if the so-called RAM Turbo can be turned off in settings assuming it uses storage space, and because I need more storage than the useless, battery draining extended RAM, but according to them, it’s not using the storage space, and it can’t be turned off.

SyCoREAPER: 12GB and while I generally don’t ever even reach that. The fact that phones are reaching towards needing this much RAM when apps have no reason to other lazy programming, it’s time for Google to revaluate app guidelines. Few apps truly make use of large amounts of RAM at a time. All it does is justify price hikes by manufacturers for higher RAM variants.

bogorad: There’s this old tale of a Rolls-Roys manual that states that BHP is “sufficient” :)

Comments