Poll: How much RAM does your phone have?

Are you still toting a phone with 1GB or 2GB of RAM, or do you have 18GB of RAM or more?
Galaxy S21 running memory booster app
It used to be the case that 4GB of RAM was a lot for the best Android phones, but things have changed over the years. Nowadays, it’s not uncommon to find 8GB of RAM in even your mid-range phone.

In fact, the first phone with 24GB of RAM just launched today, namely the REDMAGIC 8S Pro. So that got us wondering how much RAM our readers have in their phones. You can answer this question via the poll below.

How much RAM does your phone have?

To clarify things, we’re specifically talking about RAM and not virtual or extended RAM. The latter is merely storage space that’s used as a swap file for multitasking. And storage space is much slower than having proper RAM.

Not sure how much RAM you’ve got in your phone? Then you can try visiting settings > about phone or settings > RAM and storage space. You can also try searching for “RAM” in the settings search bar or using an app like CPU-Z to get your total amount of RAM.

