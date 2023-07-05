Poll: How much RAM does your phone have?

Gary Sims / Android Authority

It used to be the case that 4GB of RAM was a lot for the best Android phones, but things have changed over the years. Nowadays, it’s not uncommon to find 8GB of RAM in even your mid-range phone.

In fact, the first phone with 24GB of RAM just launched today, namely the REDMAGIC 8S Pro. So that got us wondering how much RAM our readers have in their phones. You can answer this question via the poll below.

How much RAM does your phone have? 247 votes More than 18GB 2 % 16GB to 18GB 4 % 12GB 38 % 10GB 0 % 8GB 30 % 6GB 13 % 3GB to 4GB 10 % 1.5GB to 2GB 1 % 1GB or less 0 % I don't know 1 %

To clarify things, we’re specifically talking about RAM and not virtual or extended RAM. The latter is merely storage space that’s used as a swap file for multitasking. And storage space is much slower than having proper RAM.

Not sure how much RAM you’ve got in your phone? Then you can try visiting settings > about phone or settings > RAM and storage space. You can also try searching for “RAM” in the settings search bar or using an app like CPU-Z to get your total amount of RAM.

