How many times did Google say 'Gemini' or 'Android' at I/O?

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

As Sundar Pichai laughed about Google’s obsession with the word “AI” and how many times it was used during the Google I/O 2024 keynote, it occurred to me that it wasn’t “AI” I was interested in as much as “Gemini.”

The whole two hours felt like a never-ending list of Gemini this and Gemini that, with Gemini Advanced, Pro, Flash, Live, Gems, and many other versions or iterations or sub-implementations of Gemini being mentioned left, right, and center. Oh, it was a doozy, even for someone like me, who is more or less on top of Google’s confusing AI plans.

But I digress. The real question is: How many times did Google really say Gemini during those two hours?

I counted them. (Read: I copied the YouTube transcript into a text file and hit Find. No need to run a Machine Learning algorithm for something so basic, Mr. Pichai.) And the answer is 162.

If you add the lone “Gem” and seven extra “Gems,” that takes us up to 170 Gemini mentions at I/O 24. That’s a fantastic rate of 1.5 Geminis per minute. I can do it faster if I just repeat the word endlessly, but I’m sure I’d tire before the 113 minutes were up.

Google said Gemini and Gems a total of 170 times at I/O, at a rate of 1.5 per minute.

Other interesting tidbits I counted because I’m a nerd like that, and I notice patterns: AI was indeed mentioned 122 times total , including two instances of the full “Artificial Intelligence” word being uttered. If we add the one “AGI,” that brings us up to 123.

was indeed mentioned , including two instances of the full “Artificial Intelligence” word being uttered. If we add the one “AGI,” that brings us up to 123. Search was mentioned 87 times — maybe this was in anticipation of OpenAI’s Search push, which didn’t materialize yesterday? Or a reminder from Google to its investors that its main product is and will always be Search.

was mentioned — maybe this was in anticipation of OpenAI’s Search push, which didn’t materialize yesterday? Or a reminder from Google to its investors that its main product is and will always be Search. Google , the name of the company, was only said 68 times .

, the name of the company, was only said . Android took an even bigger step back, with a measly 21 mentions . This was truly the first Google I/O main keynote in over a decade where Android played such a minor role.

took an even bigger step back, with a measly . This was truly the first Google I/O main keynote in over a decade where Android played such a minor role. The word Developer — at a developer conference — was said 21 times in the span of 113 minutes. We all felt it was too developer-focused, though, didn’t we? But at a rate of once every five minutes and 20 seconds, maybe I was imagining things? However, that does go up to 32 times if we include the other declinations, from “develop” to “developing” and “development.” Let’s focus on the crux of the matter, though. How many times did Google really say some new feature or product was coming soon or later? Well, here are the deets: Soon , Google’s favorite promise, was said nine times .

, Google’s favorite promise, was said . In the coming , the next vague timeline promise start, got five mentions .

, the next vague timeline promise start, got . Later this year , which pushes things even further, was said five times too.

, which pushes things even further, was said too. Available today or Available now , was only said five times total.

or , was only said total. There were 13 mentions of Launch in all its forms, and 18 times for the word Available. The big question is when, where, for whom, under which plan? Aaaaaaaah, it was all way too confusing. And here you go, folks. I have too much free time on my hands, it seems, to waste it doing articles like this.

Was this the best Google I/O ever? 256 votes Best Google I/O, I enjoyed all the AI announcements. 10 % Not really. Previous Google I/O were better, but this wasn't that bad either. 29 % Worst Google I/O ever. None of the announcements were interesting enough. 61 %

