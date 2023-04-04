Why is your Apple Watch dying so fast? We've got answers.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Apple Watch is a stellar smartwatch, seamlessly melding style with functionality. While the Series 7 and Series 8 now feature faster-charging capabilities, one mark against the entire series remains the weak battery life. Apple claims that the watches should go for 18 hours between charges, but what should you do if your Apple Watch drains its battery too fast? We’ve got some answers below.

There could be multiple reasons why your Apple Watch is dying so fast. If it's an older model, it may be due to the age of its components. Newer models could have a pairing or software update issue. Adjusting your settings can extend your Apple Watch's battery life. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS Why is my Apple Watch dying so quickly?

Tips for improving Apple Watch battery life

Why is my Apple Watch dying so quickly?

The Apple Watch is by no means the longest-lasting smartwatch, but if it drains within hours, there are bigger problems at play. There’s no single answer to this, but these problems are usually simple.

Software update Apple suggests checking for new software upgrades regularly. We’d recommend only upgrading to the latest software a few days after release once it’s clear that the software is mainly bug-free. Keep abreast of software updates and the changelog for battery and efficiency improvements.

Pairing issues Believe it or not, your Apple Watch will require more power if it struggles to hold a connection or is disconnected from your iPhone. Try re-pairing the watch with your phone if this seems to be an issue. Additionally, be sure to keep Bluetooth activated on your iPhone.

Age New devices don’t perform as well as when fresh out of the box. This is especially true for batteries. Depending on your Apple Watch’s age, the device’s battery might be nearing the end of its useful life. You can likely have it replaced by Apple, but upgrading to a newer Apple Watch is arguably more viable.

Atmospheric conditions Batteries don’t operate well when they’re too hot or too cold. If you’re in a particularly frigid or hot region or keep your watch in direct sunlight, your climactic conditions could decrease your Apple Watch’s battery life. Apple suggests keeping the watch “in ambient temperatures between 32°F to 95°F (0°C and 35°C).”

Tips to get the most out of your Apple Watch’s battery

The Apple Watch can’t compete on the battery life front compared to its Fitbit and Garmin rivals. Your watch should last for at least a day between charges. There are ways to extend this battery life. Find a few tips to maximize your Apple Watch’s battery life below. Apple suggests switching off the heart rate monitor during workouts to maximize battery life. It’s an odd suggestion and will reduce the accuracy of your calorie counts, but it’s worth considering if you struggle to make it through a jog. Open the Watch app on your iPhone, head to My Watch > Privacy > Motion and Fitness > toggle off Heart Rate .

The display is among the biggest battery drains on modern devices, and that’s no less true on the Apple Watch. Consider decreasing the display’s brightness, disabling the always-on display, and decreasing the wake screen time. You can find all three by heading to Settings > Brightness & Display on your Apple Watch.

Additionally, disabling the wrist-wake gesture will ensure your Apple Watch’s screen doesn’t randomly light up when unneeded. On your iPhone, open the Watch app > My Watch > General > Wake Screen > toggle off Wake Screen on Wrist Raise . Once complete, restart your Apple Watch and iPhone.

On older watches, you should consider disabling watchOS animations. This will remove some eye candy, but it will put less stress on the watch’s hardware and battery. Head to the Watch app on your iPhone > My Watch > General > Accessibility > toggle on Reduce Motion .

You can also disable apps from running in the background to reduce power usage further. Press the side button on the Apple Watch, then use the digital crown to scroll through apps. Select an app to close by swiping on it from right to left and hitting the red close button to kill it.

If none of these solutions fix your problem, your battery issue could be a symptom of a bigger hardware problem. Consider contacting Apple directly. We list other Apple Watch problems and solutions in our dedicated guide.

Why is my Apple Watch battery draining so quickly? Apple Watch battery drain could be down to several factors. These may include the age of the device, the atmospheric conditions, the software your watch is running, and the activated settings.

How do I know if my Apple Watch battery is bad? You can check the overall health of your Apple Watch battery by opening the Settings app on your watch, selecting Battery, then tapping Battery Health.

How long should my Apple Watch battery last? If you own the Apple Watch Series 8 or Apple Watch SE 2, your battery should last for at least 18 hours between charges. The Apple Watch Ultra can go up to 36 hours on a single charge.

