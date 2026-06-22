This budget phone has a mammoth 11,000mAh battery that will make flagships jealous

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR HONOR has just launched the X80 Pro Max in China, sporting a massive 11,000mAh battery pack with 90W wired charging support.

The phone also supports 27W reverse wired charging to recharge other devices in the vicinity.

Despite its massive battery, the X80 Pro Max weighs only 203 gram

Android smartphones have evolved a great deal over the past decade. However, if there’s one area with plenty of room for improvement, it’s the battery life. Smartphone manufacturer HONOR’s latest smartphone is trying to fill that gap on its own, courtesy of its gargantuan battery.

Following weeks of exhaustive leaks and teasers, HONOR has just announced the X80 Pro Max in China, featuring an 11,000mAh battery pack. This isn’t out of character for the company, as it also revealed the HONOR Win smartphone earlier this year in China with an equally impressive 10,000 mAh battery.

In addition to the massive 11,000mAh battery, the HONOR X80 Pro Max supports 90W SuperCharge fast wired charging, plus 27W reverse wired charging to juice up your other devices.

The rest of the specs sheet reads like a conventional budget smartphone, including a 6.8-inch, 2788×1280 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the eight-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset, a single 50MP, f/1.88 rear camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP front camera, and an under-display optical fingerprint scanner.

Prospective customers will have the option between 8 or 12GB of RAM, and 128, 256, or 512GB of storage. On the software side, the X80 Pro Max will feature the Android 16-based Magic OS 10 skin out of the box.

What’s even more impressive about the HONOR X80 Pro Max is that it weighs just 203g and is only 8.08mm thick. By comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL weigh 214g and 232g, respectively.

The X80 Pro Max will be available in Mystic Black, Lightning Red, Moonlight White, and Vibrant Orange colorways in China starting at an early-bird price tag of CNY 1,699 (~$250) for the entry-level 8GB/128GB configuration, while the regular retail price is listed as CNY 1,999 (~$295) on the HONOR website.

It’s unfair to compare the HONOR X80 Pro Max with flagships from the likes of Google and Samsung, particularly since this is a budget phone. Still, brands like HONOR are showing that it’s possible to outfit large enough batteries on phones without making them too heavy.

We can only hope that more smartphone brands take a closer look at some of these companies that continue to push the envelope for what is acceptable in a modern-day Android phone.

Who would say no to a Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, or a Motorola phone that can not only last for a few days, but also recharge your other devices?

Follow