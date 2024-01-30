Honor promises 'Magic' at MWC 2024: Here's what you can expect

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR HONOR has announced a press event for MWC 2024.

The company is expected to announce global availability details for the Magic 6 series and the Magic V2 RSR at the event.

HONOR has announced its MWC 2024 event with a Save The Date invitation posted on its website and social media handles. The company will announce new phones on February 25 at 2 PM CET (8 AM ET) at the Mobile World Congress venue in Barcelona, Spain.

HONOR’s showcase is no mystery. The brand has taken to X (formerly Twiter) to confirm that it’ll be bringing the Magic 6 series and the Magic V2 series to the event. Both devices have already been announced, but we’re guessing we’ll hear more about their global availability at MWC.

The Magic 6 and Magic 6 Pro are Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phones that promise some cool AI tricks. The 6 Pro is fascinating, with a crazy 180MP 2.5x periscope camera that HONOR says covers focal lengths from 68mm to 270mm.

Meanwhile, the Magic V2 touts the title of the world’s thinnest foldable phone. It recently launched in Europe for £1,699.99 with specs and software to match last year’s flagship phones. That means you get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and Android 13 out of the box. At MWC 2024, HONOR might announce the global availability details for the Magic V2 RSR, a collaboration between the smartphone maker and Porche design. It’s essentially the same phone as the Magic V2 but offers a sports car-like design and a higher price of about ~$2,200.

