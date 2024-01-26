HONOR Magic V2: The world's thinnest foldable launches in Europe

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

TL;DR The HONOR Magic V2 is launching in Europe, including the UK.

The HONOR Magic V2 is 9.9mm thick when folded and 4.7mm thick when open.

The HONOR Magic V2 is available for pre-order in Black Vegan Leather and Phantom Purple for £1,699.99.

The HONOR Magic V2 first launched in China last year, claiming the title of the thinnest foldable on the market. Today, the foldable is finally going overseas and making its debut in Europe, including the UK.

To this day, the Magic V2 is still the world’s thinnest book-style foldable, measuring 9.9mm thick when folded and 4.7mm thick when open. In comparison, the Google Pixel Fold is 12.1mm thick when folded and 5.8mm thick when unfolded. In fact, its closest competitor in this aspect is the OnePlus Open, which is just under 2mm thicker when folded and slightly over 1mm thicker when open.

HONOR Magic V2 display

However, the thinness isn’t the only thing the handset has going for it. On the outside, the foldable features a 6.43-inch 120Hz LTPO cover screen (OLED, 20:9, 2,500 nits peak brightness). As for the foldable screen, you can expect a 7.92-inch LTPO OLED panel (2,344 x 2,156, 10:9) with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits peak brightness. This folding screen is protected by what the company calls nanocrystal glass. Both displays support stylus input, which HONOR claims has sub-millisecond response times and uses a stroke prediction algorithm.

HONOR Magic V2 cameras

As for the cameras, you get two 16MP selfie shooters, one for the cover display and the other for the folding screen. On the back, you have your standard triple camera setup. This camera array includes a 50MP main shooter, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 2.5x 20MP telephoto camera.

HONOR Magic V2 specs

Inside the device, you can expect an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. This is the same chipset you’ll find in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Unlike in China, the model launching in Europe is only getting one memory and storage configuration option — 16GB of RAM with 512 GB of storage.

However, you’ll still get the 5,000mAh dual silicon-carbon battery with 66W wired charging. Unfortunately, despite being a premium product, this handset does not offer wireless charging. Other specs include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5G support, stereo speakers, and Android 13 with a Magic OS skin over it.

HONOR Magic V2 price and availability

For those who want the HONOR Magic V2 to be their next smartphone, pre-orders have gone live today in Europe. The handset will be available in Black Vegan Leather and Phantom Purple for £1,699.99. You’ll be able to pre-order from HONOR, Amazon, Very, Argos, and Curry. On February 2, you’ll be able to purchase the handset from Three.

Along with the pre-order, HONOR is throwing in some goodies as well. If you pre-order directly from HONOR, you can get Bang and Olufsen headphones (worth £459), six months of screen protection, and a 66W HONOR SuperCharge Power Adapter. Additionally, you can get an early bird voucher that will slash the price down by £200 if you redeem before March 1 (use code AV2PR200 at checkout).

