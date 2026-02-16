This Galaxy Z Fold 8 rival just showed up in the wild, and it's rocking an eye-catching color

TL;DR The HONOR Magic V6 has appeared in real-world photos ahead of its official MWC 2026 debut.

A Weibo post claims actor Nicholas Tse was spotted using the upcoming foldable.

The images show a slim design and a dark red color option, weeks before launch.

With MWC 2026 just around the corner, we already know that HONOR plans to unveil its next-generation book-style foldable on March 1. Ahead of that official debut, the HONOR Magic V6 has now appeared in what looks like a real-world sighting. It seems impressively thin and sports a sleek red finish.

The images come from a Weibo post by a user whose screen name auto-translates to “An atomic bomb for machine-making.” The post claims that actor Nicholas Tse appears to have gotten his hands on the Magic V6, describing the device as “light, thin, and exquisite.” The phone in the images lines up with what we’d expect from HONOR’s upcoming foldable, not appearing to be a grand departure from its predecessor, the Magic V5, on the design front.

From the photos, the Magic V6 appears impressively slim for a book-style device. The large circular rear camera module is hard to miss, and the red colorway gives it a more distinctive look than the usual black or silver foldables we often see. The images appear to depict it as a dark red approaching brownish scarlet, though it’s hard to get a strong sense of the exact color, as the shots are set in a photo shoot with a red background and shadowy lighting.

The slender profile is particularly interesting in light of earlier certification details we heard. A 3C database listing last month suggested the Magic V6 could pack a typical battery capacity of around 7,150 mAh, with another variant closer to 6,850 mAh. If accurate, that would be a sizable battery for a foldable, making the slim appearance here all the more intriguing.

We won’t have to rely on Weibo leaks for much longer. HONOR has already confirmed that the Magic V6 will premiere at 1 PM CET (7 AM ET) on March 1 at MWC 2026 in Barcelona, alongside its Robot Phone. Until then, this early sighting offers a clearer glimpse at what could be one of Samsung’s most compelling foldable rivals this year.

