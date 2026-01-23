This Galaxy Z Fold 8 rival will have a surprisingly early launch (Update: Battery details)

Update: January 23, 2026 (12:10 PM ET): The HONOR Magic V6 was spotted on China’s 3C database. A screenshot of the certification (via Huawei Central) reveals that the foldable has a rated capacity of around 7,000mAh, with a typical capacity of 7,150mAh (2,320mAh + 4,680mAh). It appears the Magic V6 will also have a variant that may have a 6700mAh battery with a typical value of 6850mAh.

Original article: January 23, 2026 (11:40 AM ET): This year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) event is scheduled to take place from March 2 to March 5. Among the various brands that will be at the show, HONOR has confirmed that it will also be in attendance. However, the company won’t be there just to keep an eye on the latest industry trends; it will also be launching a few devices.