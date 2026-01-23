Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
This Galaxy Z Fold 8 rival will have a surprisingly early launch (Update: Battery details)
2 hours ago
- HONOR has confirmed that the Magic V6 and Robot Phone will premiere at MWC 2026.
- The company will hold a launch event on March 1, 2026.
- HONOR also mentions that its “latest all-scenario flagship devices” will join the Magic V6 and Robot Phone.
Update: January 23, 2026 (12:10 PM ET): The HONOR Magic V6 was spotted on China’s 3C database. A screenshot of the certification (via Huawei Central) reveals that the foldable has a rated capacity of around 7,000mAh, with a typical capacity of 7,150mAh (2,320mAh + 4,680mAh). It appears the Magic V6 will also have a variant that may have a 6700mAh battery with a typical value of 6850mAh.
Original article: January 23, 2026 (11:40 AM ET): This year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) event is scheduled to take place from March 2 to March 5. Among the various brands that will be at the show, HONOR has confirmed that it will also be in attendance. However, the company won’t be there just to keep an eye on the latest industry trends; it will also be launching a few devices.
Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?
- Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.
- You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.
HONOR has started sending out press invites for a launch event that will be held at MWC 2026. In that invite (via @RODENT950), HONOR reveals that the event will be the premiere of its next-generation book-style foldable, the Magic V6. The event will also serve as the debut of its gimbal-touting handset, known as the Robot Phone.
This is an interesting announcement as it confirms that we’ll see the Magic V6 much earlier than previously expected. For comparison, the Magic V5 was launched in China in July last year, with a global announcement following in August.
In addition to the Robot Phone and Magic V6, HONOR also mentions that its “latest all-scenario flagship devices” will premiere alongside these phones. This seems to suggest that the company may have a few additional announcements up its sleeve.
The launch event is scheduled at 1:00 PM CET (7:00 AM ET) on March 1, 2026. It will take place at the Palau de Congressos de Barcelona, in Barcelona, Spain.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.