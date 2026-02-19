This upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 rival just made a surprise appearance at the Winter Olympics

TL;DR HONOR’s upcoming Magic V6 made a surprise appearance at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The phone was spotted in the possession of freestyle skiing gold medalist Xu Mengtao.

After she won the gold medal, HONOR announced that the skier is its Strength Witness Ambassador of the Magic V6.

HONOR has a big launch coming up here soon with the next generation of its book-style foldable. The company is expected to unveil the Magic V6 on March 1. While we’re still about a week and a half away from the announcement, it appears the Magic V6 has shown up in an unexpected place.

We’re currently in the middle of the 2026 Winter Olympics. If you were watching the freestyle skiing women’s aerials, then you may have caught a sneak peek at the HONOR Magic V6 ahead of its launch. After the event, gold medal place finisher Xu Mengtao was spotted (via Huawei Central) holding a new foldable phone. It’s believed that this mysterious foldable is the Magic V6.

Later that day, HONOR took to Weibo to congratulate the skier on her win. It also used the same post to announce Xu Mengtao as its Strength Witness Ambassador of the Magic V6, seemingly confirming that the device in her hands was indeed the new foldable.

This is far from the first time a company has tried to capitalize on the Olympics. Samsung has been handing out Olympic editions of its phones to Olympic athletes for a long time. This isn’t even the first time Xu Mengtao has been an ambassador, as she previously took on the same role in 2022 for the Magic Vs series.

This latest spotting comes right after the device was spotted in the hands of actor Nicholas Tse. The Weibo user who shared the real-world photos described the phone as looking “light, thin, and exquisite.”

