Thought Z Fold 7 renders were hot? Here's a look at the actual thinnest foldable in the world

TL;DR HONOR has officially revealed the Magic V5 foldable phone in a series of pictures posted online.

The pictures show a super-thin foldable phone, albeit with a large camera bump.

HONOR claims that this will be the thinnest foldable phone in the world.

HONOR made headlines when it launched the Magic V2 in 2023, as it was the thinnest foldable phone in the world by quite a margin. The company then launched the even thinner Magic V3 last year, and it’s now gearing up to launch the Magic V5. HONOR has already claimed that this will be the thinnest foldable in the world, and it has now shown off images of the device.

HONOR posted images of the Magic V5 on Weibo today, showing the phone from the top, bottom, and side. These pictures reveal an impressively thin form factor for the most part. You can view these images below.

It’s hard to draw a direct comparison to the leaked Galaxy Z Fold 7 renders, as those images show the thin Samsung foldable from different angles. However, it’s clear that the HONOR foldable is extremely thin in its own right. Check out the leaked Galaxy Z Fold 7 renders below, for reference.

In saying so, both the Magic V5 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 have large camera bumps. So those hoping for a completely slim HONOR or Samsung foldable might be disappointed. Nevertheless, it seems like large camera bumps are a necessary sacrifice if we want great camera hardware and a thin body in general.

HONOR will launch the Magic V5 in China on July 2. There’s no word on a global launch just yet, but history shows that you might have to wait until September for a wider release. So our fingers are crossed that HONOR narrows the gap between Chinese and global launches.

