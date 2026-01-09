Honor's slim Magic 8 Pro variant officially has a launch date, and it's soon

TL;DR Honor launched the Magic 8 Pro and Lite in the UK, but another Magic 8 series phone is launching soon.

The company confirmed the Honor Magic 8 Pro Air, a slimmer Magic 8 Pro variant, will be unveiled on January 19.

Honor is taking pre-reservations for the Magic 8 Pro Air in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations in China.

Honor officially launched the Honor Magic 8 Pro and Magic 8 Lite in the UK this week, with the former being a true flagship and the latter striking a more affordable price point. The Honor Magic 8 Pro brings impressive specs such as a 200MP telephoto camera, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and a 6,270mAh battery capacity. However, Honor is already gearing up to launch another Magic 8 Pro variant, and it now has an official launch date.

Recent teasers and rumors pointed toward Honor launching an ultra-slim version of the Magic 8 Pro, and the company confirmed in a Weibo post that this device will launch later this month as the Magic 8 Pro Air. The handset will be revealed on January 19 in China, which is less than two weeks away. The launch teaser video doesn’t reveal much about the Magic 8 Pro Air, instead comparing the power and thinness of the upcoming handset to human running form: “every seemingly ‘Air’ moment actually contains immense ‘Pro’ energy” (translated).

“Just like the Honor Magic8 Pro Air, which redefines lightweight flagships with its powerful capabilities,” the post, translated to English, explains. “See you on January 19th!”

Previous teasers revealed the general design of the Honor Magic 8 Pro Air, as shown in a video posted by Sparrows News on YouTube. The Android smartphone looks like an iPhone Air clone, but appears to have multiple rear camera sensors. A flash sensor is found on the back of the phone, separate from the main camera bump, which mimics the “camera plateau” introduced with Apple’s iPhone Air.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Honor hasn’t confirmed any specs for the Magic 8 Pro Air yet, aside from the storage configurations available. The company is currently accepting pre-reservations for the device in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage sizes in China.

Leaks and rumors suggest the Honor Magic 8 Pro Air will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor and feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED screen. The device could measure 6.3mm thick and weigh 155 grams. If accurate, these dimensions would put the Magic 8 Pro Air thicker than the iPhone Air, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, and TECNO Spark Slim. Despite being thicker, Honor is rumored to make the Magic 8 Pro Air appealing in other ways, like with a possible 5,500mAh silicon–carbon battery.

These specs are unconfirmed, however, and we’ll need to wait for the official reveal on January 19 to learn more about the Magic 8 Pro Air. It’s currently unclear whether Honor will launch the Magic 8 Pro Air in global regions, like the UK, that received the other two Magic 8 series models.

Follow