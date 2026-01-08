HONOR Magic 8 Pro arrives with ambitions to claim the night photography crown

HONOR

TL;DR HONOR has launched the Magic 8 Pro and Magic 8 Lite.

The Magic 8 Pro features a 200MP telephoto camera, 50MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide camera, 6,270mAh battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, and a 6.71-inch LTPO OLED display.

The Pro model is available for £1,099.99, while the Lite sells for £399.99.

While everyone focuses on CES 2026, HONOR is swooping in to steal the spotlight with a new announcement. The phone maker is now launching its latest Pro-level phone, the Magic 8 Pro, and its more affordable sibling, the Magic 8 Lite, in the UK.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Magic 8 Pro specs The Magic 8 Pro boasts the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen chip from Qualcomm. This SoC features significant improvements in CPU, GPU, and AI computing power when compared to the previous generation. With this chip, the phone can utilize super-resolution and frame-generation technology, which can transform a game running at 60fps at 850p to 120fps at 1080p gameplay.

Also sitting inside the device is a 6,270mAh silicon-carbon battery. This battery can be fueled up quickly with 100W wired and 80W wireless charging support.

As for the display, you’re getting a 6.71-inch LTPO OLED display. This screen features a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, has a peak brightness of 6,000nits, and offers support for HDR. Additionally, it offers an AI-powered defocus display, dynamic dimming, Circular Polarised Display 2.0, and circadian night display to emulate natural viewing conditions.

Magic 8 Pro photography Photography was a priority in the making of the Magic 8 Pro, with capturing images in low-light scenarios being a key point of focus. On that end, the Magic 8 Pro has a 200MP ultra-night telephoto camera, which features a 1/1.4-inch sensor, a wide f/2.6 aperture, OIS, and 3.7x optical zoom. It also includes a 50MP ultra-night main camera (f/1.6, OIS) and a 50MP ultrawide camera.

Magic 8 Pro - Sunset Gold Magic 8 Pro - Black Magic 8 Pro - Sky Cyan

To get the most out of the Magic 8 Pro’s photo-capturing capabilities, HONOR has equipped the phone with a plethora of AI-powered features. These features include: Magic Color: An AI-powered color engine that can extract 16.77 million colors for efficient color tracking and processing

An AI-powered color engine that can extract 16.77 million colors for efficient color tracking and processing AI Photos Agent: Enables one-tap or voice-based AI operations, such as AI Eraser, AI Outpainting, AI Color, and AI Cutout

Enables one-tap or voice-based AI operations, such as AI Eraser, AI Outpainting, AI Color, and AI Cutout AI Easer: Allows you to remove objects in the background

Allows you to remove objects in the background AI Outpainting: Allows you to refine a portrait

Allows you to refine a portrait AI Color: Provides artistic restyling

Provides artistic restyling AI Cutout: Allows for complex image manipulation In addition to these features, HONOR also gave the Magic 8 Pro a dedicated AI button. A double-press of this button will automatically launch the Camera, even from the lock screen. Meanwhile, a long press will open up access to AI screen suggestions. However, you’ll also be able to customize this button’s gestures to access HONOR AI, AI Settings Agent, AI Photos Agent, and other features.

Magic 8 Pro AI features Speaking of AI, the Magic 8 Pro will use HONOR AI for on-device operations, while relying on Google’s Gemini for cloud-based reasoning. HONOR’s assistant is capable of deciphering on-screen content, interpreting natural commands, and acting across system settings and applications. You also get features like AI Deepfake Detection, Magic Portal, AI Voice Cloning Detection, and more. Along with that, you can expect access to Google’s tools, including Gemini Live, Nano Banana, Veo 3, and so on.

Availability

Magic 8 Lite - Forest Green Magic 8 Lite - Midnight Black Magic 8 Lite - Reddish Brown

If you live in the UK, you’ll be able to get your hands on the Magic 8 Pro and Magic 8 Lite starting today. The Magic 8 Pro is available in Sunset Gold, Black, and Sky Cyan for £1,099.99. The much cheaper Lite model sells for £399.99 and comes in Forest Green, Midnight Black, and Reddish Brown.

Follow