Forget foldables, this Android phone maker is launching a robot butler at MWC

TL;DR HONOR is crashing MWC 2026 with its first humanoid robot, moving beyond phones into physical AI hardware.

The matte-black robot features a head-mounted camera and a glowing chest strip, suggesting a design meant for personal assistance.

This humanoid joins the previously teased HONOR Robot Phone on stage, alongside traditional hardware like the Magic V6.

HONOR is about to make a surprising entrance at Mobile World Congress 2026 with something no one expected from a phone brand: a humanoid robot. MWC usually features foldables and AI-powered phones, but the Chinese phone maker is hoping its walking, service-ready robot will steal the spotlight.

The company has confirmed on X that it will reveal its first humanoid robot on March 1 in Barcelona. This launch is part of a bigger move beyond smartphones and into physical AI hardware.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

HONOR’s interest in robotics isn’t completely unexpected, but the quick pace of this move is surprising. The brand has focused on AI solutions for phones, tablets, and PCs in recent years. Now, it is expanding into embodied AI, with machines that can see, move, and interact with people.

The company’s teaser (shown in the video above this post) features a matte-black humanoid robot with a camera on its head and a glowing light strip on its chest. Its ability to bend and move smoothly suggests it is designed for service, not for industrial or factory use.

The forward-facing sensors likely provide depth mapping and object recognition, which are essential for a robot that needs to operate safely around people.

Additionally, the humanoid robot will share the stage with the company’s previously teased Robot Phone, a smartphone featuring a gimbal-mounted camera. HONOR is also expected to launch more traditional hardware at MWC, such as the Magic V6 foldable, MagicPad 4, and MagicBook Pro 14.

The timing is good, as the humanoid robotics market is growing quickly, according to market research firm MarketsandMarkets. More importantly, HONOR becomes the first major smartphone brand to make a serious move into humanoid robotics.

Follow