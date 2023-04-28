Honkai: Star Rail - How do Support and Starfaring Companions work?

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

Honkai: Star Rail is like many other gacha JRPGs. It lets you make friends and then share your best characters with those friends. We have a tutorial on making friends in Honkai: Star Rail already. In this article, we’ll talk about Support Characters and Starfaring Companions, what they do, and how they work.

QUICK ANSWER In Honkai: Star Rail, Support Characters are characters you let your friends borrow to go on quests. They receive help and you receive rewards. Starfaring Companions add some glam to your profile by showing off your favorite characters, but they don't actually do anything. You can change both in your Trailblazer Profile menu. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to set up Support and Starfaring Companions

First, let’s talk about how to set these things up. It doesn’t take long.

How to set up a Support Character and Starfaring Companions Open your in-game phone menu and select the 3-dot menu button at the top right corner.

Select Trailblazer Profile .

. For Support Character — Tap the Support Character and select the character you want to be the Support Character.

— Tap the Support Character and select the character you want to be the Support Character. For Starfaring Companions — Tap the Starfaring Companions box and select three characters.

— Tap the Starfaring Companions box and select three characters. To remove a Support Character, repeat the above, but this time hit the Remove Support button in the bottom right corner.

button in the bottom right corner. To remove Starfaring Companions, repeat the above steps, and click on the selected characters’ pictures in the left margin to remove them. That’s it really. Once selected, they’ll show up on your profile, and people on your friends list can see who you’ve chosen for both. Also, you’ll be able to see your friends’ Starfaring Companions and Support Character by checking out their profile.

How do Support Characters work?

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

Support Characters work like they do in most gacha JRPGs. People on your friends list can use them while doing quests to add support and help out. Similarly, when you go out and do stuff, you can take along a Support Character from one of your friends. Thus, we recommend using your most powerful character so that you friends get the most help possible.

You also get rewards when your friends use your Support Character. You can return to the Support Character screen using the tutorial in the previous section to view and claim any rewards you receive. As of this writing, you can accumulate up to 60,000 credits. Once you hit the max, you earn nothing until you claim your reward.

That’s about it with Support Characters. It’s nothing we haven’t seen in a gacha RPG before, and thankfully, Honkai: Star Rail keeps it pretty simple.

How do Starfaring Companions work?

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

Starfaring Companions are an aesthetic addition to your Trailblazer Profile. They don’t do anything. The option is there for you to show off your favorite characters. Many players will likely use this to show off their favorites. Some other may use it to show off their rare pulls or most powerful characters.

You can see your friends’ Starfaring Companions when viewing their Trailblazer Profiles from your friends list. They, and others, will be ablet to see yours as well. Otherwise, that’s really it for Starfaring Companions. It’s just a bit of glam for your profile.

FAQ

What happens if I don't claim my Support Rewards? You will cease earning them until you have claimed the ones you’ve stored up.

