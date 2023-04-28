Honkai: Star Rail - How do I add and remove friends?

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

Honkai: Star Rail is a gacha with some pretty standard gacha mechanics. One such example is making friends. You can’t use the Friend menu until after you make it to the Astral Express for the first time. Luckily, that doesn’t take very long. Once you can make friends, you can borrow their Support Characters and check out their profiles. We have a tutorial on Support Characters if you need it. In this article, we’ll show you how to add and remove friends in Honkai: Star Rail, as well as manage your friends.

We wrote this tutorial using the mobile version of the game. However, it should work the same with the PC and PlayStation versions of Honkai: Star Rail as well.

When can I add friends in Honkai: Star Rail?

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

Honkai: Star Rail doesn’t let you add friends right away. Without too many spoilers, you have to complete the events at the space station where you start the game before the Friend menu opens up. It took me a few hours to reach that point, but I’m also one of those players who looks in every nook and cranny for secrets.

Once you reach the Astral Express, you’ll know you are close. Just continue until the Friend menu tutorial pops up. It shouldn’t take too long to get to.

How do I add friends in Honkay: Star Rail?

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

There are two ways to add friends in Honkai: Star Rail. We’ll go over both of them briefly.

Add a friend using a UID Obtain your friend’s UID.

Go into the Phone menu in-game and select the Friends icon.

icon. Select the icon on the left side with the plus symbol in it.

Use the search bar to search for your friend via their UID.

Once found, send the friend request.

You’ll become friends once your friend accepts your request.

Have a friend add you with your UID Open your in-game phone menu.

The top of the menu houses your UID along with a little clipboard icon.

Simply write down or copy your UID and send it to your friend. The clipboard icon automatically copies the number for easier sharing.

Wait for them to send a friend request.

Open the in-game phone menu and hit the Friends icon.

icon. Tap the top icon on the left side, and then tap the Friend Request button.

button. Accept your friend’s request.

Befriend a Stranger Open the in-game phone menu and click the Friends icon.

icon. Tap the bottom icon on the left side to open the Befriend a Stranger page.

page. The game will give you a list of strangers.

Tap the icon on the right side of the profile cards to add them as friends. Pro-tip, after adding a friend, you can give them a nickname. Tap on their profile picture to find the option to do so. Personally, I’ve used this to change my in-game friends’ names to their Discord names so I know who’s who.

How do I remove friends?

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

So you want to remove a friend to make space or because they’re inactive. These things happen. Here’s how to remove friends in Honkai: Star Rail. Open your in-game phone menu and select Friends .

. Tap the top icon on the left side to see your friends list.

Find the person you want to remove and tap on their profile picture.

When the menu pops up, select Remove Friend .

. When the prompt comes up and asks if you’re sure, hit Confirm .

. Pro-tip — You can also use the Add to Blocklist option. This will remove them as a friend and prevent them from seeing you in-game unless you unblock them. Even after unblocking, they still won’t appear on your friend list.

FAQ

What do Support Characters and Starfaring Companions do? Support Characters are characters that you can lend to your friends. Starfaring Companions are an aesthetic option to show off your favorite characters.

Comments