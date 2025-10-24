Homey just gave you a very good reason to invest in its smart home hardware

TL;DR Homey initially planned to support the 2023 version of its Pro smart home hub through 2028.

Today the company announces that it’s extending that deadline through 2031.

The 2031 support date will also apply to the newer Homey Pro Mini.

There’s a ticking clock in your smart home, and we don’t just mean the one mounted on the wall, telling you it’s time to get started thinking about lunch. While it used to be that we could install a light switch or an outlet and not have to worry about them for years and years (if not decades), with smart home devices we’ve got to seriously consider the medium-to-long-term impact that software support threatens to have; will the hardware we install today just up and stop working a few years down the line?

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

This isn’t just a problem with fly-by-night companies, either, and major brands regularly abandon their aging smart home devices, forcing users to upgrade if they want to preserve functionality — we saw exactly this scenario just play out with older Nest Thermostat models.

Today we’re not trying to turn you into a Luddite or anything, but bringing all this up because we just learned about a lovely counterexample: Homey has just shared that it’s extending support for its smart home hardware.

Homey Pro (2023) Homey Pro (2023) Smart home consolidation • Automations • Local processing MSRP: $399.00 A smart home hub to streamline everything in your house. The Homey Pro (2023) is a standalone hub that aims to combine every single device in your smart home, allowing you to produce advanced automations that wouldn't be possible with a fragmented setup. It supports seven technologies, including Matter and Thread, and already supports thousands of products, with more added every day. See price at Amazon

Specifically, we’re talking about the Homey Pro smart home hub — and the 2023 updated version, at that. That originally launched with plans to support the hardware for five years, running up through 2028. But now the company is tacking on an additional three years to that guarantee, committing to software support through “at least” June 2031 – it sounds like Homey’s even leaving the door open to extend that lifespan further.

If you don’t have the Homey Pro, don’t worry, as Homey is extending the same 2031 support guarantee to its Homey Pro Mini. This one’s much newer, so that’s a little less impactful, but it’s still great to see them all now on this equal playing field.

As for what you can expect from this extra support, Homey’s not going into a ton of detail just yet, but does tease new features and security updates on the way.

Follow