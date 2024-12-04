Apple may not launch the HomePod with display in March after all

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR Initial rumors suggested Apple would launch a HomePod with a 6-7-inch display in March 2025.

The A18-powered product may have been delayed till after WWDC25 due to software development challenges.

The display-equipped HomePod will likely act as a smart home hub and support Apple Intelligence features.

For months, we’ve been reading rumors about a HomePod with a 6-7-inch display. Apple is expected to launch a tablet-like device powered by the iPhone 16‘s A18 chipset that acts as a smart home hub. While previous leaks pointed to a March 2025 reveal, a fresh report suggests Apple may not release the HomePod with a display before WWDC25.

According to reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will likely launch the HomePod with a display during the third quarter of 2025. The potential timeline push is reportedly due to software development challenges rather than faulty hardware. The company appears to be developing a specialized interface that revolves around smart home functions. Thanks to the bundled A18 chip, the reimagined HomePod may also support Apple Intelligence and other demanding features.

Beyond the overhauled HomePod, Kuo reiterates that Apple could launch a smart home camera in 2026. The analyst believes both products will work together wirelessly and seamlessly tie into Apple’s existing ecosystem and HomeKit infrastructure.

Kuo expects Apple to ship around 500,000 display-equipped HomePods in the second half of 2025. If the market reacts positively, he predicts the product’s annual shipments will reach a million.

Like other new Apple devices, the company could initially soft-launch the display-equipped HomePod in select countries. This would help it collect feedback and test the waters before expanding the product’s availability to more regions. Though, given that the device is likely still many months away, there’s a chance Apple will further delay it or axe the project altogether.

