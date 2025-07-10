Deal: Score a massive 55% discount on the Hisense U8 Mini-LED smart TV

Right now is a great time to consider upgrading your TV setup. If you’re looking for the ultimate Prime Day deal on a new screen, the Hisense U8 Mini-LED TV is on offer during Amazon Prime Day. This impressive TV is now available for $999.99, a significant drop from its retail price of $2,199.99. The 2025 release was selling for that much as recently as May, and we’ve never tracked it much lower than $1,400. Hisense U8 Mini-LED TV for $997.99 (55% off)

The Hisense 65-inch Class U8 Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV comes with a host of useful features. Its Mini-LED backlighting ensures bright peak light levels and deep black colors, yielding superb picture quality. With a native refresh rate of 165Hz and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support, the TV offers smooth gaming with minimal input lag. The integrated 4.1.2-channel audio system is Dolby Atmos-enabled, enhancing the viewing experience with immersive sound.

Running on Google TV, it brings user-friendly access to popular streaming platforms and includes built-in Google Assistant for easy voice control. It also offers good connectivity options such as three HDMI 2.1 ports and a USB-C input with DisplayPort support, all housed in a sleek design with a slim bezel and central stand.

While Prime Day is the catalyst for this deal, you don’t actually have to be a member of the Amazon subscription service to take advantage of this particular offer. Hit the widget above to check it out for yourself.