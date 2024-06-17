Save $800 on the 2024 Hisense 85-inch U8 Google Smart TV

You have to have a substantial budget to pick up a top-of-the-line smart TV, but you can save a small fortune if you catch the right deal. This offer is one of the best TV deals we’ve seen all year, with the Hisense 85-inch U8 ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV down from $2,800 to $1,999.99 on Amazon right now. Hisense 85-inch U8 ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV for $1,999.99 ($800 off)

What’s remarkable about this 29% price drop is that the stunning display only hit the market a couple of months ago, so the chance to save $800 on it already is well worth a look. Needless to say, it’s the first time we’ve tracked it at such a low price.

The Hisense 85-inch U8 boasts top-notch picture quality with Mini-LED backlighting for incredible brightness and contrast. Quantum Dot technology delivers a wide range of colors while the AI processor continuously optimizes the image. Dolby Vision and Atmos create a theater-like experience with vivid visuals and immersive sound. Gamers will love the super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate and features that minimize lag. Plus, the built-in Google TV platform provides a user-friendly way to access all your favorite entertainment.

Learn more about the deal by hitting the button above.

You might like

Comments