Have writer's block? Chrome is rolling out a new AI tool to help

Google

TL;DR Google announced it is releasing a new AI feature to help users write.

The “Help me write” tool comes with the launch of Chrome M122.

Users on PC and Mac in the US will have access to the feature first.

It was only earlier this week that Google announced Gemma, an open-source spinoff of Gemini. It appears that wasn’t the only AI-related announcement the company had scheduled for this week. Google is rolling out a new AI tool built for Chrome on desktop.

Along with launching the latest version of the Chrome browser — Chrome M122 — Google announced it will also be launching a feature called “Help me write.” The new AI tool will be available in English for the US on both PC and Mac.

As the firm explains, Help me write uses Gemini models to help you start writing or refine what you already have typed out. For example, if you’re looking at a product you’re about to write a review of, the tool will understand the context of the webpage. It will then present you with relevant details that might prove useful to include in the review.

To use this feature, however, you’ll need to toggle on the “Try out experimental AI features” setting. This can be done by opening up Chrome, clicking on the vertical three-dot menu, scrolling down to Settings, and navigating to the Experimental AI section. After it’s enabled, you can right-click on an open text field to bring the tool up.

This feature is similar to Gmail’s Help me write tool, which can draft an entire email with a single prompt. However, Gmail’s tool works on both desktop and mobile.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments