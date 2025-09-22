I never use a case, but it's a must on my Pixel 10 Pro

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

Phone cases do a great job of protecting our devices, but nothing can match the feel of a smartphone when its caseless — metal and class is cool to the touch and satisfying in a way no silicone case could ever be. That’s why I’ve mostly gone caseless since last year when I got my Galaxy S24 Ultra. After a few weeks with the Pixel 10 Pro, though, I’ve had to change my ways and buy a phone case because of the way Google built this phone.

Glossy = slippery

The Pixel 10 Pro’s frame comes in a shiny, glossy finish. It looks beautiful on my Jade model, but it only looks good when it’s clean, which doesn’t last long. Fingerprints and skin oils build up fast, ruining the look and, more importantly, making the Pixel 10 Pro feel like a bar of soap. I bought the Pixel 10 Pro over the XL because I wanted a phone that was smaller and more comfortable to hold than my S24 Ultra, without giving up on good cameras. Despite the S24 Ultra being significantly bigger, heavier, and more awkward to hold than the Pixel 10 Pro, in three weeks of Pixel ownership, I’ve had more near-misses than I did during my year and a half with the Galaxy S24.

Google isn’t the only company that uses shiny sides on its Pro phones. For years, the iPhone has suffered from the same problem. I don’t know if OEMs think that it makes their phones feel more premium, but to me, it does the opposite. Any style points are quickly lost when you have to wipe your phone down every five minutes. I could risk it and hope that I get used to how slippery the Pixel is, but it’s not worth potentially dropping it and cracking the glass. I don’t love phone cases, but I’d rather use one than have a broken phone.

Comfort over style

My priority when looking for a phone case is, above all else, comfort. I’ll continue to use my Pixel caseless when I’m at home, only adding the case when I go out and there’s a greater risk of dropping it or having it knocked from my hand. Google’s official cases are color-matched with the phone, so its Jade case was the first one I looked at. £50 is far too much money for a basic case, so Google’s offering wasn’t in contention for long.

In the end, I revisited old favorites that I used with older phones: Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid ($18.99 on Amazon), NanoPop (formerly Caseology, $18.99 on Amazon), and the Liquid Air ($17.99 on Amazon). I have got a Thinborne aramid fiber case on the way as well, but it isn’t available until next month.

The NanoPop looks the best in my opinion; the navy blue and the splash of yellow make it more exciting than the usual black, but it’s a bit too bulky for what I want. The Ultra Hybrid is one of the best clear cases on the market. Older versions that I’ve used and that family members have on their devices don’t discolor as quickly as other clear cases, and the plastic Spigen uses resists scratching better than most. What pulls the Ultra Hybrid out of contention is comfort. There are thin bumpers on the back of the case, one in each corner, and they’re sharp. After a day of using it, those bumpers left indentations on my hand.

In the end, the Liquid Air is the case I’ll be keeping. It’s thinner and more comfortable to hold than the others without giving up Qi2 magnets, which are strong enough to hold my Pixel onto a fridge. The rubberised finish is soft and offers plenty of grip, as does the etched geometric pattern on the back. Even though it’s a boring black color, the pattern looks good and feels great. The only downside is that dust collects in the grooves, but it’s easy to wipe them off with a sleeve, and it takes a while before there’s any significant buildup.

Because it is thinner than the other two cases I’ve tried, it doesn’t compromise how easy the 10 Pro is to use with one hand. If, like me, you want a case that will help prevent your Pixel from slipping out of your hand every five minutes without making it feel like a brick, Spigen’s Liquid Air is the best option I’ve tried so far. Aramid fiber cases, like the Thinborne, could be an even better option, and I look forward to trying them, but until then, the Liquid Air gets a recommendation from me, especially as it’s more reasonably priced than any aramid fiber option I’ve seen.

A case solves my problem for now, but in an ideal world, it wouldn’t need to. Shiny sides don’t look good for long and feel so much worse than bare metal or a matte finish. Am I being nitpicky? Sure, but I’d argue that a phone should be built in a way that makes it easier to hold onto, not the other way around. I hope Google skips the shiny finish in future Pro models of the Pixel lineup, but until that happens, I’ll be using a case.

Do you like shiny sides on phones, or do you put your device in a case regardless of how it feels without one? Let me know.

