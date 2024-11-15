Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Have a dead smartwatch? Give it to Samsung for a nice discount on the Galaxy Ring
- Samsung USA has begun accepting trade-ins for devices for a $100 discount on the Galaxy Ring, bringing its price down to $300.
- To get the discount, you can trade in good-condition smart rings from companies like Amazfit, Oura, Ringconn, Evie, and Ultrahuman.
- You can also trade in any smartwatch in any condition for the discount.
The Samsung Galaxy Ring generated a lot of hype before its launch, but it kind of fizzled out once users realized that the device is essentially a fitness tracker. While the Galaxy Ring did not have a subscription attached to it, it did have a decently high $400 price tag, making it a harder sell for many people, especially if they already have a fitness tracking device. This could now change, as Samsung has begun accepting trade-ins for devices against a new Galaxy Ring purchase, helping bring the price down to make it a good purchase.
As spotted by Sammobile, Samsung is now accepting smartwatches and smart rings from other brands as trade-ins in the US and offering a flat $100 discount on the Galaxy Ring for them.
Here are some of the compatible smart rings for the Galaxy Ring trade-in program:
- Amazfit Helio
- Evie Ring
- Oura Ring
- Ringconn Smart Ring
- Ultrahuman Ring Air
What makes this deal even more exciting is that if you opt to trade in a smartwatch, you can trade in any model and any condition for the $100 discount.
Samsung lists out some of the models that users can trade in:
- Any model of the Galaxy Watch or Gear
- Any Apple Watch
- Fitbit watches
- Fossil Watch
- Garmin watches
If you have an older device lying around, it suddenly becomes easier to justify sending that in to get the Galaxy Ring for $300 instead of its $400 price tag.
