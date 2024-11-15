Search results for

Have a dead smartwatch? Give it to Samsung for a nice discount on the Galaxy Ring

You can trade in any smartwatch model in any condition for a $100 discount, bringing the Galaxy Ring price down to $300.
Published on4 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy Ring in Titanium Black Held Between Two Fingers with Case in Background
C. Scott Brown / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Samsung USA has begun accepting trade-ins for devices for a $100 discount on the Galaxy Ring, bringing its price down to $300.
  • To get the discount, you can trade in good-condition smart rings from companies like Amazfit, Oura, Ringconn, Evie, and Ultrahuman.
  • You can also trade in any smartwatch in any condition for the discount.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring generated a lot of hype before its launch, but it kind of fizzled out once users realized that the device is essentially a fitness tracker. While the Galaxy Ring did not have a subscription attached to it, it did have a decently high $400 price tag, making it a harder sell for many people, especially if they already have a fitness tracking device. This could now change, as Samsung has begun accepting trade-ins for devices against a new Galaxy Ring purchase, helping bring the price down to make it a good purchase.

As spotted by Sammobile, Samsung is now accepting smartwatches and smart rings from other brands as trade-ins in the US and offering a flat $100 discount on the Galaxy Ring for them.

Here are some of the compatible smart rings for the Galaxy Ring trade-in program:

  • Amazfit Helio
  • Evie Ring
  • Oura Ring
  • Ringconn Smart Ring
  • Ultrahuman Ring Air

What makes this deal even more exciting is that if you opt to trade in a smartwatch, you can trade in any model and any condition for the $100 discount.

Samsung Galaxy Ring trade in

Samsung lists out some of the models that users can trade in:

  • Any model of the Galaxy Watch or Gear
  • Any Apple Watch
  • Fitbit watches
  • Fossil Watch
  • Garmin watches

If you have an older device lying around, it suddenly becomes easier to justify sending that in to get the Galaxy Ring for $300 instead of its $400 price tag.

Will you be buying the Galaxy Ring with the new trade-in? Let us know in the comments below!

