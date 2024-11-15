Have a dead smartwatch? Give it to Samsung for a nice discount on the Galaxy Ring

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung USA has begun accepting trade-ins for devices for a $100 discount on the Galaxy Ring, bringing its price down to $300.

To get the discount, you can trade in good-condition smart rings from companies like Amazfit, Oura, Ringconn, Evie, and Ultrahuman.

You can also trade in any smartwatch in any condition for the discount.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring generated a lot of hype before its launch, but it kind of fizzled out once users realized that the device is essentially a fitness tracker. While the Galaxy Ring did not have a subscription attached to it, it did have a decently high $400 price tag, making it a harder sell for many people, especially if they already have a fitness tracking device. This could now change, as Samsung has begun accepting trade-ins for devices against a new Galaxy Ring purchase, helping bring the price down to make it a good purchase.

As spotted by Sammobile, Samsung is now accepting smartwatches and smart rings from other brands as trade-ins in the US and offering a flat $100 discount on the Galaxy Ring for them.

Here are some of the compatible smart rings for the Galaxy Ring trade-in program: Amazfit Helio

Evie Ring

Oura Ring

Ringconn Smart Ring

Ultrahuman Ring Air What makes this deal even more exciting is that if you opt to trade in a smartwatch, you can trade in any model and any condition for the $100 discount.

Samsung lists out some of the models that users can trade in: Any model of the Galaxy Watch or Gear

Any Apple Watch

Fitbit watches

Fossil Watch

Garmin watches If you have an older device lying around, it suddenly becomes easier to justify sending that in to get the Galaxy Ring for $300 instead of its $400 price tag.

Samsung Galaxy Ring Samsung Galaxy Ring Lightweight, comfortable build • Convenient case-style charger with built-in battery • No subscription fee MSRP: $399.99 Fancy Titanium ring, with fancy sensors The Samsung Galaxy Ring is a leap into a new device segment for Samsung. Available in nine sizes 5 through 13, this jewelry-inspired wearable is packed with sensors to track your health and fitness, and some basic controls for your smartphone. Designed for 24/7 wear. See price at Amazon

Will you be buying the Galaxy Ring with the new trade-in? Let us know in the comments below!

