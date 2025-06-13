Power station deal: The GRECELL T300 is just $121.49 right now!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

I got to test the GRECELL T300 Portable Power Station, and I must say it is one of my favorite options in terms of portability. It’s still pretty portable and easy to carry, but it offers much more power than your typical power banks. It’s also cheaper, especially today. You can take the GRECELL T300 home for just $121.49. Buy the GRECELL T300 Portable Power Station for just $121.49 ($48.50 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. You must keep in mind that max savings can only be had by using two on-page coupons. First, apply the $40 discount, then click Redeem on the extra 5% coupon.

This is the most portable power station we have tested, making it an excellent option for those who want a battery they can truly take around on their adventures. It weighs only 8.25 pounds, and measures in at 9.6 x 6.7 x 6.9 inches.

It comes with a 230.8Wh battery capacity. To put this into perspective, that’s enough to charge a phone about 25 times, or a laptop about 6 times. It can do much more than that, though. It has a max stable output of 330W, with support for 600W surges. This means it can also run more power-hungry things like a mini fridge, or even some TVs.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

It comes with plenty of ports, including an AC outlet, two USB-C ports, two USB-A connections, and a car socket. The AC outlet is the only one that can reach the maximum 330W. One USB-C port can handle 60W, the other 18W, and both USB-A ports max out at 18W.

Extra features include the addition of a very handy flashlight. And if you need to go off-grid for a bit, it supports an optional 40W solar panel.

If you’re looking for a portable battery that can do more than simple battery packs, and is at a good price, this is your best bet! I mean, considering today’s discount, this price isn’t much higher than many less capable power banks!