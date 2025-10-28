Pixel Camera finally works again on GrapheneOS — and no downgrade is needed

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR A missing font was causing the Pixel Camera app to crash on de-Google’ed operating systems, such as GrapheneOS. Users had to downgrade to an older release of the camera app to use it again.

To fix the issue, users on GrapheneOS build v2025102300 and older can install the GmsCompatLib app v100 from the GrapheneOS store.

A future GrapheneOS build (v2025102600) will include the Pixel Camera app fix natively, eliminating the need for extra installation.

Last week, the Pixel Camera app began crashing on de-Googled aftermarket OS solutions, such as GrapheneOS. If users didn’t have Google Play Services on their device, the Pixel Camera app would either crash or refuse to start. As it turns out, the actual issue was a missing font. Users could roll back to older versions of the Pixel Camera app, but now, the fix is here for GrapheneOS users.

On the GrapheneOS v2025102300 build released over the weekend, users can install the GmsCompatLib app v100 from their in-built app store to resolve issues with the Pixel Camera app crashing.

A newer release of GrapheneOS, namely v2025102600 currently in the Alpha stage, includes the fix and will not require users to install the GmsCompatLib app.

Users can thus either install the app from the GrapheneOS app store or wait for the new system update to roll out, which is expected to happen soon. With the fixes in place, users won’t need to downgrade the Pixel Camera app, and they should be set for future releases as well.

