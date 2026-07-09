This GrapheneOS lapdock turns a Pixel 9 into the laptop Google never made

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TL;DR A GrapheneOS enthusiast has built a lapdock designed around a Pixel 9 running GrapheneOS in Desktop Mode.

The device has a modular design, including a removable, folding keyboard, built-in mouse storage, shoulder-strap support, and more.

The creator plans to release more DIY lapdock designs in the future rather than continuing with this particular model.

A GrapheneOS user has finished work on what’s one of the coolest DIY lapdocks we’ve seen in a while. The project turns a GrapheneOS-powered Pixel 9 into a portable desktop setup using Android’s Desktop Mode, while still letting you use the phone’s display independently as a second screen.

According to the creator’s Reddit post, they first built an early prototype around three months ago. A positive response from the GrapheneOS community motivated them to continue refining the idea, resulting in this latest and final version, which makes the entire setup self-contained and easy to carry.

Rolf_0/Reddit

The lapdock has a folding Bluetooth keyboard that snaps onto the front for transport. When it’s time to work, you can detach it completely and place it wherever it’s most comfortable. The creator says they intentionally avoided copying a traditional laptop design, opting instead for a unique folding mechanism inspired by the unconventional doors found on sports cars.

There’s also a Bluetooth mouse that slides neatly into a compartment at the back. The stand has also been reinforced, while a carrying handle can be paired with a shoulder strap so you can carry the lapdock like a bag.

Rolf_0/Reddit

The project builds on a simple idea that today’s flagship smartphones have enough power to replace many entry-level laptops. According to the creator, using a phone as your primary computer means every smartphone upgrade also upgrades your laptop.

They also point to the modular nature of the design, since components like the display, power bank, keyboard, and mouse can all be replaced individually instead of replacing the entire device.

The YouTube video posted by the user walks through how the lapdock is assembled. Most of the chassis is 3D-printed, with room for a display controller board, a power bank, USB-C and HDMI connections, and the phone dock itself.

The best part is that the creator has made the design files available for anyone who wants to build one, even suggesting that people without a 3D printer can order printed parts through manufacturing services.

All in all, the project seems like a great example of how Android’s Desktop Mode, paired with some creative engineering, can turn a Pixel into a surprisingly capable portable computer.

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