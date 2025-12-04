Deal: Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL still at Black Friday price!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL is still at the same record-low price we saw during Black Friday! These deals don’t usually stick around for long, and it can be a great addition to your desk, entertainment system, or any space. I personally use and love it, so this is actually a personal recommendation. Buy the Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL for just $134.99 ($45 off)



This offer is available from Amazon. There’s no indication of how long the discount will last, so you may want to secure the deal before it’s gone.

I had the opportunity to review the Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL a few months ago. As you can imagine, many of these review units are returned to their boxes and either stored or sent back to the manufacturer. Very few products do I actually continue using, but the Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL has actually passed my test.

I use and love the Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL daily! I have it connected to my computer and often use it with my projector. Not only does it sound great as a speaker, but it also adds a special touch of interesting lighting to my environment.

It features a 2.5-inch, 500cc JBL speaker. It gets loud! And bass lovers will be pleasantly surprised with this one. I usually have to lower the volume, or my desk will rumble. Additionally, you can pair a couple of these, giving you the option for stereo sound.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The look is both minimalist and modern when turned off. If you light it up, you can activate 210 LED lights, with customizable colors and patterns you can control with the app. It doubles as a regular lamp with a 600-lumen brightness, just in case you want to use it for actual white illumination.

As if all of that wasn’t fun enough, this is also a portable speaker! You can unplug it and keep it running for about 4.5 hours, using it only as a speaker. If used only for lighting, it should last approximately four hours. With both enabled, the battery life will drop to 1.3 hours.

The Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL will be a great addition to any space, and its multi-functional nature makes it a great space saver. It’s both a lamp and a great speaker! Catch it on sale while you can. This deal has already lingered for longer than it should have.

Follow