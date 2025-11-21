This smart table lamp combines JBL sound with cool lighting, and it's 25% off

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Looking to enhance your home atmosphere with some tech-friendly vibes and mesmerizing lighting? The Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL might do the trick. This Black Friday deal also brings it down to just $134.99. This is actually a new record-low price, so this gadget has never been cheaper in the past! Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL for $134.99 (25% off)

The lamp’s price has dropped to $134.99 from the normal retail of $179.99, which is a 25% reduction. Deals like this on such innovative products aren’t always available, making it a good time to consider grabbing one at a brand-new record-low price.

This smart table lamp does a great job of combining functionality with entertainment. Its JBL-tuned speaker provides quality sound that’s perfect for music lovers, while the lamp’s robust lighting features include a wide range of colors and temperatures. You’ll also find that it’s well-equipped for today’s tech-savvy homes, compatible with Matter, Alexa, and Google Assistant. Whether you’re controlling it with an app, button, or voice, simplicity and fun are at the center of its design.

I have personally reviewed this model and can tell you I absolutely love it. I usually wouldn’t buy cool lights on their own, but this one doubles as a fantastic speaker, too, and I use it nearly every day.

