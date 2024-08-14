Google's US Pixel lineup is more than a little confusing at the moment

TL;DR Combining the Pixel 9 series with the rest of the family, Google now has eight different models for sale in the US.

Some of these models have confusing prices, like getting the Pixel 7a for same price as Pixel 8a!

Google needs to cut pricing by $50-100 for all models that are now a year old.

The Google Pixel 9 series is now officially available for pre-order, adding four new phones to the lineup. While we’re excited by the new additions, we can’t help but feel that Google’s current US offerings are a bit confusing. Figuring out your needs is never easy when there are so many models with similar pricing and specs, and that’s the exact situation Google now finds itself in.

While Google has officially retired the Pixel Fold and the Pixel 7 family, it still offers a total of eight devices. Let’s take a look at its current lineup from cheapest to most expensive: Pixel 7a: $499

$499 Pixel 8a: $499

$499 Google Pixel 8: Starts at $699

Starts at $699 Google Pixel 9: Starts at $799

Starts at $799 Google Pixel 8 Pro: Starts at $999

Starts at $999 Google Pixel 9 Pro: Starts at $999

Starts at $999 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Starts at $1099

Starts at $1099 Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Starts at $1799 To be fair, this isn’t drastically different from what Apple is doing. The Cupertino giant also offers a confusing array of past and present devices, including the iPhone SE and every flagship iPhone from the iPhone 13 onward.

The key difference is that Apple does a better job of spreading out its pricing structure and has learned to slow down lines that might not be as important. For example, the iPhone SE only sees a new model every couple of years, whereas the Pixel A series continues to release new models annually, despite an earlier roadmap suggesting Google might move away from its yearly release schedule.

A simple solution would be to cut the price of all models that are a year old by around $100. Although the Pixel 8 is $100 less than the Pixel 9, this is only because this year saw a price increase for Google’s base flagship model. Is it really fair to pay full price for the Pixel 8 just because Google has raised prices? We don’t think so. It’s more bizarre that the Pixel 7a and Pixel 8a are now the same price, as are the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro.

Should the Google Store cut its pricing, reduce its offerings, or both? 20 votes Cut pricing by $50-100 on all year old units, it's as simple as that. 70 % Google should focus on the Pixel 9 famly and cut a few older models 30 % Google should leave it as it is, Pixels go on sale enough to make this work! 0 % Other (tell us in the comments.) 0 %

What makes this pricing structure even more challenging is the unpredictable nature of Google’s sales. Google often slashes prices randomly, which could make some of the newer models cheaper than the older ones!

Of course, Google is more likely to focus on discounts for the older models to deplete stock, but the entire situation can still be difficult for consumers to navigate. Which model should they buy? How much should they be willing to pay? For example, we often recommended the Pixel 7 over the Pixel 7a because the former was almost always on sale for about the same price as Google’s then-latest budget device.

For our money, we highly recommend picking up the Pixel 9 series over an older model unless you find it for an absolute steal. With the Pixel 9 series, you get the same great OS update guarantee, along with significantly improved aesthetics, excellent new AI features, and much more.

